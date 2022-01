Sony is finally kicking off its first official Android 12 updates

any other company, and what's worse is that it honestly feels like Nokia, In fact, we can't say the same aboutother company, and what's worse is that it honestly feels like OnePlus Asus , or Sony aren't even trying to compete with the world's heavyweight champion of software updates anymore.





It didn't used to be this way, mind you, as Sony , for instance, seemed fully committed to beating all of its mobile industry rivals to the punch when it came to this type of stuff just a few years back. Now the Snapdragon 888-powered Xperia 1 III and 5 III are reportedly being upgraded from the Android 11 build they integrated right out the box last year to OS version 12 almost two whole months after Samsung's Galaxy S21 family was first able to do the same.









After all, it looks like other top brands will keep their customers waiting even longer. On the not so bright side of things, it's definitely important to highlight that the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III rollouts are apparently only underway in Russia at the time of this writing, and there's obviously no telling when the two updates will expand to other countries.





The same goes for the Android 12's hopefully impending expansion to the likes of the state-of-the-art Xperia Pro-I, mid-range Xperia 10 III, or 2020's Xperia 1 II, 5 II, and first-gen Xperia Pro.





It's been more than three months since Google publicly released (well, kind of) the latest version of the world's most popular mobile OS , and while Samsung has done a truly incredible job of spreading the Android 12 love across the globe for over a dozen new and old devices with high-end and mid-range specifications, we really can't say the same about many other companies.