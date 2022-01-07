Sony is finally kicking off its first official Android 12 updates

Sony is finally kicking off its first official Android 12 updates0
It didn't used to be this way, mind you, as Sony, for instance, seemed fully committed to beating all of its mobile industry rivals to the punch when it came to this type of stuff just a few years back. Now the Snapdragon 888-powered Xperia 1 III and 5 III are reportedly being upgraded from the Android 11 build they integrated right out the box last year to OS version 12 almost two whole months after Samsung's Galaxy S21 family was first able to do the same.
After all, it looks like other top brands will keep their customers waiting even longer. On the not so bright side of things, it's definitely important to highlight that the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III rollouts are apparently only underway in Russia at the time of this writing, and there's obviously no telling when the two updates will expand to other countries.
The same goes for the Android 12's hopefully impending expansion to the likes of the state-of-the-art Xperia Pro-I, mid-range Xperia 10 III, or 2020's Xperia 1 II, 5 II, and first-gen Xperia Pro.