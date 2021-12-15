The first official Android 12 update for a 5G Nokia phone has arrived









While the brand's last true flagship has seen daylight all the way back in the spring of 2019, scoring a single major OS promotion, we were kind of expecting other mid-end models, like the Nokia G50 or X100 , to jump on the Android 12 bandwagon before the X20





That's primarily because, unlike the X100 or G50 , the Nokia X20 5G is not officially available stateside, which obviously explains the absence of the US from this otherwise lengthy list of "Wave 1" markets set to receive over-the-air Android 12 add-ons and performance enhancements by Friday, December 17:





Austria

Belgium

Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Hong Kong

Hungary (Telenor HU)

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia (O2 - SK)

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland



Powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, just like the aforementioned G50 and X100, as well as the G300 or XR20 , the X20 was the only Nokia-branded phone to get a public Android 12 developer preview program, which makes us hopeful that the official and "final" update will indeed be as smooth and as stable as these things come.





At the same time, we probably shouldn't expect any other Nokia handsets to leave Android 11 behind by the end of the year, although miracles do have a tendency of happening much more frequently than usual during the holiday season.





Nokia brand licensee HMD Global may no longer be as fast or as reliable as it was just a couple of years ago in terms of software support for older smartphones, but the company is still able to beat many other established brands to the Android 12 punch for at least one device.