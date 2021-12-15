The first official Android 12 update for a 5G Nokia phone has arrived

The first official Android 12 update for a 5G Nokia phone has arrived0
Somewhat surprisingly, we're talking about the Nokia X20, a 5G-enabled mid-ranger that's officially started to receive stable (hopefully) Android 12 goodies in a bunch of countries around the world on Tuesday, December 14.
That's primarily because, unlike the X100 or G50, the Nokia X20 5G is not officially available stateside, which obviously explains the absence of the US from this otherwise lengthy list of "Wave 1" markets set to receive over-the-air Android 12 add-ons and performance enhancements by Friday, December 17:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Hungary (Telenor HU)
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)
- Norway
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia (O2 - SK)
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, just like the aforementioned G50 and X100, as well as the G300 or XR20, the X20 was the only Nokia-branded phone to get a public Android 12 developer preview program, which makes us hopeful that the official and "final" update will indeed be as smooth and as stable as these things come.
At the same time, we probably shouldn't expect any other Nokia handsets to leave Android 11 behind by the end of the year, although miracles do have a tendency of happening much more frequently than usual during the holiday season.