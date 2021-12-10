OnePlus pumps the brakes on OnePlus 9 Android 12 update









The list is pretty long and a few of the problems include screen not utilizing the maximum refresh rate, menus crashing, mobile connectivity issues, Camera or Phone apps disappearing, broken Autofill, and task manager not closing all apps. The company also booted out some features such as quick reply in landscape and the ability to customize status bar icons.





Android Police OnePlus has toldthat it's suspending the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 duo and will release a new iteration soon.









OnePlus also says that it will take user feedback into account, meaning the next update will not just address the bugs, but also take care of at least some of the complaints that users have with the interface.



