Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus pumps the brakes on OnePlus 9 Android 12 update

Anam Hamid
By
0
OnePlus pumps the brakes on OnePlus 9 Android 12 update
OnePlus doesn't exactly have an impressive track record when it comes to timely software updates, so it was a pleasant surprise when the company kicked off its Android 12 upgrade with the OnePlus 9 duo earlier this week. OnePlus has now halted the update rollout.

OnePlus has decided to merge its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS and one of the first things that annoyed many OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users is that that the Android 12 update reeks of ColorOS. While that's more an issue of taste and not a problem per se, the merging of the codebase could be one reason why the update was full of bugs. 

The list is pretty long and a few of the problems include screen not utilizing the maximum refresh rate, menus crashing, mobile connectivity issues, Camera or Phone apps disappearing, broken Autofill, and task manager not closing all apps. The company also booted out some features such as quick reply in landscape and the ability to customize status bar icons.

OnePlus has told Android Police that it's suspending the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 duo and will release a new iteration soon.

We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.

OnePlus also says that it will take user feedback into account, meaning the next update will not just address the bugs, but also take care of at least some of the complaints that users have with the interface. 

If you have already upgraded your OnePlus 9 --  which hardware-wise is one of the best phones around -- to Android 12 and are not happy with it, you can roll it back to the older OxygenOS version or, alternatively, you can try factory resetting your phone for a comparatively stable experience.

