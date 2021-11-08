Notification Center

Accessories Sony Deals Audio Black Friday

Crazy early Black Friday deal slashes more than $100 off Sony's newest noise-cancelling headphones

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Crazy early Black Friday deal slashes more than $100 off Sony's newest noise-cancelling headphones
Thanksgiving is still more than two weeks away, which means Black Friday is (technically) more than two weeks away as well, but if you're a bargain hunter who likes to digest their turkey peacefully and... at length, you should probably start shopping saving.

If you're an audiophile on a tight budget, for instance, you'll be happy to know one of the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals of this holiday season is already available, although not for long.

While we obviously can't foretell exactly what Amazon might have up its sleeve for the rest of the bargain-hunting season, the very young age of the Sony WH-XB910N makes it extremely unlikely that these bad boys will get a deeper than 45 percent price cut anytime soon.

We're talking about the company's newest noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, mind you, unveiled just a little over a month ago with a fairly reasonable $249.99 price tag attached to their (convoluted) name.

Said recommended price point is marked down by a whopping $111.99 in an Amazon-exclusive blue hue for 24 hours only, which definitely looks set to remain one of the highest Sony wireless earbuds and wireless headphones discounts this Black Friday... month.

Speaking of the brand's equally popular earbuds, we should point out that the affordable WF-C500 released alongside the WH-XB910N are themselves discounted by a decent 22 percent from a $99.99 MSRP already in both black and white color options.

The ever so slightly older and vastly superior Sony WF-1000XM4, meanwhile, are on sale at 32 bucks less than their usual price of $279.99 in silver and black paint jobs, which only emphasizes just how awesome Amazon's first-ever WH-XB910N deal is.

Before pulling the trigger, of course, you'll want to keep in mind that these are not quite the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy right now, although they do come with dual (digital) noise cancelling functionality in tow, as well as up to 30 hours of battery life, blazing fast charging support, and most importantly, Sony's widely celebrated Extra Bass technology. What more could you possibly ask for... at under $150?

