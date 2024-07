The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart

Recommended Stories

At present, this is the lowest price you can find for a brand-new set of Sony's flagship headphones. Neither Amazon nor Best Buy offer these for $83 off their usual price. With that in mind, we have to note that the XM5 were slightly cheaper during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 event. At the time, you could grab them for $100 off their list price.Released in 2022, these bad boys promise supreme comfort, cutting-edge ANC, crystal-clear audio, and exceptional microphone quality. And, oh boy, do they deliver on those!Switching between the ANC and the Ambient Sound mode is as easy as pie here. Sony has dedicated a key for switching between the two or turning off the noise cancelling altogether, sparing the need to download the app specifically for that purpose.Controls are important, but they're far from the most crucial thing about headphones. Well, the XM5 have excellent ANC as well. The technology integrated here does an impressive job of removing unwanted noise from your music.Sound-wise, you get crisp audio that should meet most, if not all, people's needs. The headphones won't overpower your music with bass, nor will they bury mids in the whole mix. Instead, you get clean, balanced audio out of the box. Of course, you can always use an EQ if you like more bass-heavy tunes or else.The AirPods Max rivals also feature eight microphones in total, offering incredible phone call quality in various settings. As a final note, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 30 hours with these headphones and ANC on. Their fast-charging feature gives you three hours of listening time from a three-minute charge with a PD USB-C cable.As you can see, the XM5 may not be exactly cheap, but they are an investment worth making. And now that they're more affordable than usual, they offer even more value for money. Get your set at Walmart and save $83.