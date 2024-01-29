The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices





The latest entry in the company's hugely popular WH-1000 franchise is still too young for us to seriously think about a sequel, having seen daylight in the summer of 2022 after The latest entry in the company's hugely popular WH-1000 franchise is still too young for us to seriously think about a sequel, having seen daylight in the summer of 2022 after its predecessor was unveiled roughly two years earlier, and compared to the likes of Apple's AirPods Max or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, you can actually get these bad boys at surprisingly reasonable prices with pretty great regularity.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Midnight Blue Color $72 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Three Color Options $70 off (18%) $329 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Case in point, a new Amazon and Best Buy deal slashes around 70 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the WH-1000XM5 cans in three color options roughly a month after an identical holiday promotion went away. That previous offer was available on and off pretty much since Thanksgiving through Christmas, which made it seem... not that special.





But after finally expiring, we kind of feared such a solid discount wouldn't return until spring (at the earliest), which was obviously unwarranted. Keep in mind that Amazon actually sold the Sony WH-1000XM5 at an even lower price than right now a few weeks ago , but just for a (very) limited time and in a single black paint job.





Technically, the e-commerce giant can only hook up its cash-strapped premium headphones customers with marked-down WH-1000XM5 units in "midnight blue" at the time of this writing, while the black and silver models are sold by and shipped from third-party merchants.





Best Buy, of course, handles the sales and shipments of all three versions itself, although if you don't hurry, its own stocks could be depleted before you get a chance to place your order.





As for what makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 so great, you probably don't need a lot of explanations but if you do, the answer is... basically everything. The design, active noise cancellation, overall sound quality, 30-hour battery life, voice calls, and connectivity are all pretty much flawless, even though we don't doubt the WH-1000XM6 will (eventually) find a way to take things to the next level... somehow. As for what makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 so great, you probably don't need a lot of explanations but if you do, the answer is... basically everything. The design, active noise cancellation, overall sound quality, 30-hour battery life, voice calls, and connectivity are all pretty much flawless, even though we don't doubt the WH-1000XM6 will (eventually) find a way to take things to the next level... somehow.