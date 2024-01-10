Your search is over: The state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 are an absolute must-buy at this price

the





That obviously means these bad boys don't usually sell for peanuts, carrying a recommended price point of $399.99 that's rarely marked down by more than 50 or 70 bucks at major US retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. But for a presumably limited time only, the former e-commerce giant is slashing a hefty $100 off the regular price of the state-of-the-art WH-1000XM5 cans in a single black colorway, which believe it or not, eclipses Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions from both 2023 and 2022.

Released in the summer of 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM5 may or may not receive a sequel in the near future, but even if that were to happen in a matter of months (which we seriously doubt), the appeal of this hot new deal remains undeniable.





That's because other premium over-the-ear headphones options like Apple's AirPods Max or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are considerably more expensive than the freshly discounted WH-1000XM5 while scoring deep price cuts of their own even less frequently than this absolute New Year's must-buy.





The WH-1000XM5 value proposition is of course headlined by virtually unrivaled overall audio quality and noise cancellation, although the 30-hour battery life is also pretty amazing, leaving many competitors in the dust from that particular standpoint without putting too much strain on your head. These almost surprisingly lightweight headphones should be quite comfortable to wear for relatively lengthy periods of time, and if you don't want to lose yourself in your favorite music for too long, handy features like Quick Attention and Speak-to-Chat can step in and take over to make sure you're aware of your surroundings whenever you need to be.





In short, you're looking at an extremely powerful, sophisticated, and yes, stylish pair of headphones available at a pretty much unbeatable price. What more could you possibly want to start the year on a high note?