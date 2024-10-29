The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect Halloween treat with Best Buy's Deal of the Day
Halloween is just around the corner, and Best Buy's 24-hour-only deal makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 the ideal holiday treat for any music-loving parent or teenager. Today only, you can get one of the best high-end wireless headphones for 25% off. That saves you $100 and brings the $399.99 headphones to $299.99, a more stomachable price.
Although now isn't the first time we've come across this particular offer, it's undeniably attractive nonetheless. How so? Well, Amazon sells the Sony headphones at a humble $52 discount, whereas Walmart has limited quantities available at $306.99. In other words, if you want to amp up your listening experience for less during the spookiest time of year, act on Best Buy's deal (and do it fast).
Noise cancellation aside, the Sony headset is also extremely lightweight. That, naturally, makes it more comfortable to use for prolonged periods, say during a long flight. But will it have enough juice to get you through the whole thing? Well, it should. You can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 30 hours per charge, with fast charging giving you up to three hours of playtime within three minutes.
And if this premium option is still too expensive for you even at 25% off, browse other Halloween deals on headphones—you may find another cool option that won't break the bank.
Offering flagship sound, superior comfort, and stellar ANC, the XM5 are easily among the top headsets in 2024. With their ability to silence the world around you, they're an ideal pick for commuters and just about anyone who often gets annoyed by bustling city noises.
Of course, with rumors swirling around the Sony WH-1000XM6 model arriving in 2025, we'll obviously get much better deals on the current flagship headset. But that won't happen...until their successor sees the dawn of day. That's why, if you don't feel like waiting too long, know that the XM5 are a perfectly good choice at $100 off.
And if this premium option is still too expensive for you even at 25% off, browse other Halloween deals on headphones—you may find another cool option that won't break the bank.
