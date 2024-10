The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect Halloween treat with Best Buy's Deal of the Day

$100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 for only 24 hours! The Sony WH-1000XM5 got treated to a fantastic 25% discount on Best Buy. As part of the merchant's Deal of the Day offers, the premium headset is $100 cheaper for an extremely limited time. With Amazon and Walmart having less attractive deals, Best Buy's pre-Halloween offer is definitely something you shouldn't miss. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony WH-1000XM5: Save 13% at Amazon The high-class Sony WH-1000XM5 are also on sale at Amazon, though they sell at a much lower discount over here. You can get almost all available colors (less the limited-edition Smoky Pink) for $52 less than usual. That means the flagship headphones will cost you about $350 at Amazon. $52 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Halloween is just around the corner, and Best Buy's 24-hour-only deal makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 the ideal holiday treat for any music-loving parent or teenager. Today only, you can get one of the best high-end wireless headphones for 25% off. That saves you $100 and brings the $399.99 headphones to $299.99, a more stomachable price.Although now isn't the first time we've come across this particular offer, it's undeniably attractive nonetheless. How so? Well, Amazon sells the Sony headphones at a humble $52 discount, whereas Walmart has limited quantities available at $306.99. In other words, if you want to amp up your listening experience for less during the spookiest time of year, act on Best Buy's deal (and do it fast).Offering flagship sound, superior comfort, and stellar ANC, the XM5 are easily among the top headsets in 2024. With their ability to silence the world around you, they're an ideal pick for commuters and just about anyone who often gets annoyed by bustling city noises.Noise cancellation aside, the Sony headset is also extremely lightweight. That, naturally, makes it more comfortable to use for prolonged periods, say during a long flight. But will it have enough juice to get you through the whole thing? Well, it should. You can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 30 hours per charge, with fast charging giving you up to three hours of playtime within three minutes.Of course, with rumors swirling around the Sony WH-1000XM6 model arriving in 2025 , we'll obviously get much better deals on the current flagship headset. But that won't happen...until their successor sees the dawn of day. That's why, if you don't feel like waiting too long, know that the XM5 are a perfectly good choice at $100 off.And if this premium option is still too expensive for you even at 25% off, browse other Halloween deals on headphones—you may find another cool option that won't break the bank.