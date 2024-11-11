Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 on Amazon with this early Black Friday sale

Looking for a top-notch listening experience? Well, if you don't need discounted workout earbuds like the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, consider the Sony WH-1000XM4. Just like Jabra's toughest earbuds, the former flagship model from Sony is now available at a significant discount on Amazon. In fact, you can grab these puppies for 34% off, landing them below the $230 mark.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $120 on Amazon now!

Want a top-notch headset at sweetly discounted prices before Black Friday? The Sony WH-1000XM4 are an extra-cool option to consider. These fellas check all the boxes and are now $120 off on Amazon. You won't find the same bargain at Best Buy.
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should emphasize that however cool their current bargain may be, the XM4 were much cheaper last month. Shortly before October Prime Day, Amazon knocked them under the $130 mark, following an unprecedented 63% markdown. We can't know for sure, though a similar discount could appear again on Black Friday. Again, nothing is set in stone, so if you don't want to wait, get them at Amazon right away.

While they're not the latest or most impressive headphones from Sony anymore, these fellas remain a popular pick. Why is that? Well, for one thing, their successors, the WH-1000XM5, usually retail at much higher prices (now is no exception). But it's not just that they're the more affordable model—the XM4 also stand out in other areas.

Offering top-class, balanced audio quality and excellent ANC technology, these bad boys excel on every front. Unlike some other options on the market, these fellas deliver a more neutral frequency response, meaning there's no headache-inducing bass. If you want more low-end, you can easily achieve it by tweaking the EQ preset via the companion app.

|Is battery life on par with what other high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones offer? Well, you should get up to 30 hours of continuous music per charge, which isn't half bad. Last but surely not least, you've got perks like Speak-to-Chat, which automatically reduces music volumes when it detects speech. With Bluetooth Multipoint, you can connect up to two devices simultaneously for a seamless transition.

To sum up, the Sony WH-1000XM4 bring enough to the table to satisfy most users. While they're getting slightly old to be a no-brainer at their standard price of almost $350, they're definitely attractive right now. Get yours now and save $120.
Loading Comments...

