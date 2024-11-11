The durable Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are a top pick at 26% off on Amazon
If you've been looking for a pair of ultra-tough wireless earbuds, we absolutely recommend the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2. With their IP68 rating, these make the ideal workout earbuds. But there's more to them, and they're now a superb pick on Amazon. For what'll most likely be a short while, you can save 26% on them!
That's only the second time we've seen them at lower prices, with their previous Amazon discount landing them at about $180. But they're slightly cheaper right now, selling for roughly $170 instead of ~$230. In other words, you're in for a splendid bargain if you act on the time-sensitive promo. And if you'd like to wait a bit, there'll definitely be more Black Friday deals on headphones soon.
But that's not all. There's also LE Audio, delivering exceptional clarity for wired listening. Dolby Atmos spatial audio, powerful ANC, which effectively removes most unwanted noises, and long battery life are all on deck as well. How long, you might ask? According to Jabra, you can enjoy up to 56 hours of non-stop music without ANC, which is more than respectable. Last but not least, only five minutes of fast charging can give you up to 60 minutes of playtime.
The Jabra earbuds offer extra toughness not only because they're well equipped to handle dust and water. In fact, these bad boys were tested to handle shock as well, making them among the more preferred workout headphones.
At the end of the day, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are an excellent choice for most users. Offering many perks, durable design, and long battery life, these bad boys are a top pick. They're 26% off on Amazon and won't stay at that price very long. So, if you're willing to give them a try, now's the time to act.
