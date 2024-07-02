Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 get a rare discount at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 get a rare discount at Walmart
If you want a premium listening experience, you're probably prepared to cough up quite a lot of money. Well, if you're willing to get an ex-flagship model, Walmart is here to help! The seller gives you a rare $108 price cut on the still-fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 in Silver.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 in Silver and save $108

Walmart's deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 in Silver turns heads for sure! The model has received a rare $108 price cut, landing it under $240. While not the best price ever, we haven't seen these premium headphones for less than $248 since last year, so we'd advise you to go for this deal if you're looking for over-ear headphones with top ANC and sound quality.
$108 off (31%)
$239 99
$348
Buy at Walmart

At the time of writing, you can get the $348 headphones for $239.99. If you've been following discounts for the WH-1000XM4, you probably know they're typically sold for about $100 off when on sale. Plus, we haven't seen them under $248 since December last year, making Walmart's offer a rare occurrence indeed.

These cans have welcomed a successor already. However, their current asking price is substantially more attractive than what you'd have to pay for the WH-1000XM5 (which cost over $300 right now). Plus, they remain among the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, so you're getting plenty of value for your investment.

For starters, the WH-1000XM4 have exceptional ANC. They effectively remove most unwanted noises from the picture. Granted, some sudden and high-pitched sounds might permeate, but you'll hardly detect them when listening to music. Of course, you also have Ambient Sound mode, which can automatically be activated when the headset detects you talking to someone.

Speaking of which, the audio quality here is no slouch! You get sweet, thumpy, but not headache-inducing bass, clear vocals, rich instrumentals – really, what more could you want? Then there are the EQ settings, which you can always adjust when needed.

The Sony headphones are also comfortable, offer dual-device connectivity, and deliver up to 30 hours of listening time per charge. Since these are a high-end model, naturally, you also get quick charging. The headset offers up to five hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging.

Recommended Stories
Is this the perfect set of headphones for you? You'd have to decide that. But the Sony WH-1000XM4 put a lot to the table and are far more attractive at $108 off their usual list price. If you agree, grab the model in Silver at Walmart and enjoy your savings. Or, you can opt for the ones in Black, which are $100 off.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
23 stories
02 Jul, 2024
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 get a rare discount at Walmart
21 Jun, 2024
The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are a sweet 25% cheaper at Walmart
20 Jun, 2024
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to grab a set
13 Jun, 2024
The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time
11 Jun, 2024
The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless