The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 get a rare discount at Walmart

If you want a premium listening experience, you're probably prepared to cough up quite a lot of money. Well, if you're willing to get an ex-flagship model, Walmart is here to help! The seller gives you a rare $108 price cut on the still-fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 in Silver.At the time of writing, you can get the $348 headphones for $239.99. If you've been following discounts for the WH-1000XM4, you probably know they're typically sold for about $100 off when on sale. Plus, we haven't seen them under $248 since December last year, making Walmart's offer a rare occurrence indeed.These cans have welcomed a successor already. However, their current asking price is substantially more attractive than what you'd have to pay for the WH-1000XM5 (which cost over $300 right now). Plus, they remain among the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones , so you're getting plenty of value for your investment.For starters, the WH-1000XM4 have exceptional ANC. They effectively remove most unwanted noises from the picture. Granted, some sudden and high-pitched sounds might permeate, but you'll hardly detect them when listening to music. Of course, you also have Ambient Sound mode, which can automatically be activated when the headset detects you talking to someone.Speaking of which, the audio quality here is no slouch! You get sweet, thumpy, but not headache-inducing bass, clear vocals, rich instrumentals – really, what more could you want? Then there are the EQ settings, which you can always adjust when needed.The Sony headphones are also comfortable, offer dual-device connectivity, and deliver up to 30 hours of listening time per charge. Since these are a high-end model, naturally, you also get quick charging. The headset offers up to five hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging.Is this the perfect set of headphones for you? You'd have to decide that. But the Sony WH-1000XM4 put a lot to the table and are far more attractive at $108 off their usual list price. If you agree, grab the model in Silver at Walmart and enjoy your savings. Or, you can opt for the ones in Black, which are $100 off.