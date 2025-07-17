Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large

Google's upcoming large flagship is almost here. Save the date: August 20.

Pixel 10 Pro XL render.
So, you want a new Pixel phone – not just any phone, but a Pixel one.

Why?

Well, maybe it's because you're after a great camera experience. Or, you dig those Pixel-exclusive Android features? Like the Call Screen feature (a cool anti-spam filter) that you're after. Perhaps you want on-device AI?

"Choose your fighter", as the saying goes. There isn't a shortage of reasons to have the hots for the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro flagships.

Now that we outlined how the regular-sized Pixel 10 Pro could capture your heart, it's time to pay a visit to XL town. In most ways, the XL model will be similar to its non-Pro sibling. There are differences, however, so let's check them out: this is what makes the Pixel 10 Pro XL (so) special.

More screen real estate, more things done: 6.8" vs 6.3"



Let's face it: size matters when it comes to screens. The Pixel 10 Pro XL reportedly packs a massive 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, compared to the 6.3-inch panel on the regular Pro. That half-inch may not sound like a lot, but in the smartphone world, it's the difference between casually scrolling and comfortably multitasking. If you often split your screen to juggle apps or edit documents on the go, bigger really is better.

A large display is also a blessing for people who can't justify the cost – or bulk (that's me, I detest having to lug around backpacks) – of a tablet or a foldable phone.

Personally, one of the reasons that I like large screens is when it's time to edit photos or videos. Tuning colors and cropping shots feels so much easier when your workspace isn't cramped. A larger canvas means fewer accidental taps and more precise edits.

Faster wired charging: a big plus



Pixel phones aren't exactly famous for speed-demon charging, and the Pixel 10 series isn't changing that narrative. The Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly top out at 29W wired charging, while the XL bumps it up to 39W. That's still miles behind Chinese competitors pushing 100W or even 150W, but if you're set on buying a Pixel, every extra watt counts. Believe me: been there, done that.

This means the XL will juice up faster, even with its larger battery. For anyone who hates being tethered to an outlet, that's a big deal. It also helps offset the XL's heavier footprint – because if you're going bigger, you might as well go faster, too. So while Google isn't joining the hyper-charging arms race, the Pro XL is clearly the better pick for those who value every minute saved.

Biggest battery on a Pixel phone



The Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to house a 5,200 mAh battery, making it the largest ever in a Pixel device. Yes, even the Pixel 9a with its biggest-to-date 5,100 mAh cell could get dethroned.

Of course, a larger screen means more pixels to light up, so battery life won't necessarily skyrocket. Still, with Google's proven software optimizations – Adaptive Battery, Extreme Battery Saver, and those AI smarts – the XL should hold its own against rivals. For context, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra (still) sticks with 5,000 mAh.

This bigger battery should mean extra screen time for heavy users, which makes a difference on those travel days or Netflix marathons. But let's be real: the tradeoff is a bigger phone in your pocket. If that sounds fine, the XL might be calling your name.

Who is the Pixel 10 Pro XL phone for?


The Pixel 10 Pro XL is made for power users who want everything – bigger screen, faster charging (for a Pixel), and the most stamina in the lineup. It's not a compact phone, and it won't win any speed-charging awards against Chinese giants. But if you love Google's clean Android, AI perks, and camera magic, the XL is shaping up to be the ultimate Pixel experience.

