Amazon is incredibly selling the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price before Christmas

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution Audio, Two Proprietary Processors, New High-Performance Driver Unit, Dual Feedback Microphones, Noise-Isolation Earbud Tips, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options $102 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can even receive your cheaper-than-ever WF-1000XM5 buds by December 25, at least if you opt for a black or silver model. The unquestionably more eye-catching "smoky pink" flavor , meanwhile, is likely to arrive after Christmas, which may or may not stop you from ordering it today.





By no means what you'd call traditionally affordable, the heavily marked-down Sony WF-1000XM5 are still a little costlier than Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 3 (at their own end-of-the-year discounts), so your final buying decision obviously depends greatly on whether or not you believe these are indeed the world's best noise-cancelling earbuds, as their manufacturer claims.



In other words, you're facing a pretty tough choice, which is however made just a bit easier by the stellar 8-hour battery life of these puppies, their up to 24 hours of endurance time with their bundled case factored in, that astounding overall audio quality you can always count on Sony to deliver, and a design that's somehow both undeniably stylish and respectably ergonomic.





As for the active noise cancellation technology, if it's not the greatest in the world, it's definitely close, so there's zero chance you'll be disappointed with your purchase if you choose to get the WF-1000XM5 at this massively reduced price.