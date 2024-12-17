Amazon is incredibly selling the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price before Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You may find this hard to believe, but probably the best wireless earbuds in the world are on sale at the time of this writing at a new record low price. Released more than a year ago at $299.99, the Sony WF-1000XM5 have been marked down to around $250 a number of different times during their first 12 months of commercial availability and even $230 or so on a few occasions this (extended) holiday shopping season.
But now that price point is reduced by a totally unprecedented $101.99 in three different colorways, and it's difficult to imagine that any major US retailer will be able to eclipse this surprising last-minute Amazon Christmas deal anytime soon.
If you hurry, you can even receive your cheaper-than-ever WF-1000XM5 buds by December 25, at least if you opt for a black or silver model. The unquestionably more eye-catching "smoky pink" flavor, meanwhile, is likely to arrive after Christmas, which may or may not stop you from ordering it today.
By no means what you'd call traditionally affordable, the heavily marked-down Sony WF-1000XM5 are still a little costlier than Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 3 (at their own end-of-the-year discounts), so your final buying decision obviously depends greatly on whether or not you believe these are indeed the world's best noise-cancelling earbuds, as their manufacturer claims.
In other words, you're facing a pretty tough choice, which is however made just a bit easier by the stellar 8-hour battery life of these puppies, their up to 24 hours of endurance time with their bundled case factored in, that astounding overall audio quality you can always count on Sony to deliver, and a design that's somehow both undeniably stylish and respectably ergonomic.
As for the active noise cancellation technology, if it's not the greatest in the world, it's definitely close, so there's zero chance you'll be disappointed with your purchase if you choose to get the WF-1000XM5 at this massively reduced price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Dec, 2024Amazon is incredibly selling the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price before Christmas
11 Dec, 2024Hurry up and get the top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this massive discount by Christmas!
15 Nov, 2024The world-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale at their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2024
11 Nov, 2024Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 on Amazon with this early Black Friday sale
08 Nov, 2024This limited-time offer brings the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 down to their best price yet
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: