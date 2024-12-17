Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon is incredibly selling the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price before Christmas

Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds
You may find this hard to believe, but probably the best wireless earbuds in the world are on sale at the time of this writing at a new record low price. Released more than a year ago at $299.99, the Sony WF-1000XM5 have been marked down to around $250 a number of different times during their first 12 months of commercial availability and even $230 or so on a few occasions this (extended) holiday shopping season.

But now that price point is reduced by a totally unprecedented $101.99 in three different colorways, and it's difficult to imagine that any major US retailer will be able to eclipse this surprising last-minute Amazon Christmas deal anytime soon.

Sony WF-1000XM5

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution Audio, Two Proprietary Processors, New High-Performance Driver Unit, Dual Feedback Microphones, Noise-Isolation Earbud Tips, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options
$102 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry, you can even receive your cheaper-than-ever WF-1000XM5 buds by December 25, at least if you opt for a black or silver model. The unquestionably more eye-catching "smoky pink" flavor, meanwhile, is likely to arrive after Christmas, which may or may not stop you from ordering it today.

By no means what you'd call traditionally affordable, the heavily marked-down Sony WF-1000XM5 are still a little costlier than Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 3 (at their own end-of-the-year discounts), so your final buying decision obviously depends greatly on whether or not you believe these are indeed the world's best noise-cancelling earbuds, as their manufacturer claims.

In other words, you're facing a pretty tough choice, which is however made just a bit easier by the stellar 8-hour battery life of these puppies, their up to 24 hours of endurance time with their bundled case factored in, that astounding overall audio quality you can always count on Sony to deliver, and a design that's somehow both undeniably stylish and respectably ergonomic. 

As for the active noise cancellation technology, if it's not the greatest in the world, it's definitely close, so there's zero chance you'll be disappointed with your purchase if you choose to get the WF-1000XM5 at this massively reduced price.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

