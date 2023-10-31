Amazon's Black Friday 2023 deal on the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 buds has (likely) arrived early
Unlike arch-rival Best Buy, Amazon doesn't appear to have technically kicked off any early Black Friday 2023 promotions just yet. By that, of course, we mean that the e-commerce giant is not using that particular label to advertise its current deals, some of which definitely look compelling enough to be taken into consideration by bargain hunters aiming to beat this year's holiday rush.
The state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, for instance, just so happen to be sold at their lowest ever price right now in a black colorway. These bad boys are only a few months old, mind you, originally costing a whopping $299.99 a pair and not even receiving a decent Prime-exclusive discount during Amazon's big Prime Day fall event in early October.
Out of nowhere, you can save 50 bucks with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever, which might not seem like a spectacular deal but it actually is precisely that by ultra-premium Sony wireless earbuds standards.
The WF-1000XM5, of course, follow in the footsteps of the incredibly well-reviewed WF-1000XM4, further improving the already impressive active noise cancellation technology and overall audio performance. There's definitely a case to be made in favor of these being the absolute best wireless earbuds on the market today, and in fact, that's exactly what Sony is claiming with no ambiguity or false modesty.
Is there any chance that next month's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will bring an even heftier discount to the table as far as this particular top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 alternative is concerned? Sure, but knowing Sony, there's also a chance you won't be able to save $50 again anytime soon, so as long as you understand that risk, you can go ahead and ignore this totally unprecedented and unrivaled Amazon promo available right now.
