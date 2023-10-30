Best Buy launches its Black Friday deals; check out the incredible offers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have just a few weeks until Black Friday, the shopping bonanza during which you can score incredible savings on various devices, including some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones on the market. So, if you are in the market for a new phone or smartwatch, you are probably counting down the days until November 24th, Black Friday's official date for this year.
To save you time and energy from scouring Best Buy's site for the best Black Friday mobile deals currently available, we have listed the best offers on the retailer's website in this very article you are currently reading. So, scroll down to the section you are most interested in, choose one of the awesome deals, tap the corresponding deal button, and treat yourself to a new incredible device at a lower price right now!
However, it appears that Black Friday has come a little early at Best Buy. The retailer has already launched its Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the event, letting you get that new fancy phone or a pair of headphones you are so craving with an amazing discount right now at this very moment.
Jump to:
Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy
As we said, Black Friday is the best time to get a new awesome phone for less. And right now, deal hunters on the hunt for a pocket-friendly handset can get the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, for just $374, which is $125 off its usual $499 price. The phone has incredible performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset on board, and it's a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.
However, if you prefer Samsung to Google, then you'll be happy to learn that the current king of all Android phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage is discounted by $200 for Black Friday at Best Buy and can now be yours for only $999.99.
Additionally, if you want a phone with a stylus but don't need the firepower the Galaxy S23 Ultra has, you can go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB of storage space instead. The phone is currently $100 off its price and can be yours for only $299.99.
Black Friday tablet deals at Best Buy
We love smartphones, but sometimes you just need a device with a bigger display. Well, if you are currently in such a need yourself, now is the time to buy a new tablet from Best Buy since the retailer currently has a lot of sweet Black Friday tablet deals.
For instance, the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage is $150 off its price and can be yours for just $549.99. In case you need something more budget-friendly, you can go for the sweet and stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage, which is currently $120 off its price. Another nice deal is on the Google Pixel Tablet with 256GB of built-in storage. The slate is discounted by $100, and it's available for $499.
Black Friday smartwatch deals at Best Buy
Here we have good news and bad news. The good news is that you can currently get a nice smartwatch for less from Best Buy. But the bad one is that the discounts are not exactly Black Friday-level. Now, we expect this to change once the actual event comes closer, but at least at the moment, don't expect to save much unless you have decided to get a Garmin smartwatch. There are currently a few Garmin wearables enjoying $100+ discounts, but if you are looking for a Galaxy Watch, an Apple Watch, or a Pixel Watch, you are looking at savings of up to $80.
Black Friday headphone deals at Best Buy
Black Friday is the best time to get new top-tier headphones at a lower price, and we are happy to report that Best Buy's Black Friday is letting you do exactly that. The retailer has many awesome Black Friday headphone deals at the moment, through which you can snatch a pair of great-sounding headphones for less.
For example, the good-sounding Sony WH-XB910N are currently $130 off their price and are available for just $119.99. The JBL Live 660NC, which are also pretty awesome headphones, are discounted by $100 and can be yours for only $99.99. Want some Beats headphones instead? No problem. The amazing Beats Studio Pro are also on sale with an amazing $150 discount and can now be yours for $199.99.
