Best Buy launches its Black Friday deals; check out the incredible offers

However, if you prefer Samsung to Google, then you'll be happy to learn that the current king of all



Additionally, if you want a phone with a stylus but don't need the firepower the Galaxy S23 Ultra has, you can go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB of storage space instead. The phone is currently $100 off its price and can be yours for only $299.99. As we said, Black Friday is the best time to get a new awesome phone for less. And right now, deal hunters on the hunt for a pocket-friendly handset can get the Pixel 7a , Google's latest budget phone, for just $374, which is $125 off its usual $499 price. The phone has incredible performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset on board, and it's a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.However, if you prefer Samsung to Google, then you'll be happy to learn that the current king of all Android phones , the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage is discounted by $200 for Black Friday at Best Buy and can now be yours for only $999.99.Additionally, if you want a phone with a stylus but don't need the firepower thehas, you can go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB of storage space instead. The phone is currently $100 off its price and can be yours for only $299.99.





Google Pixel 7a: Save $125! Get the Pixel 7a from Best Buy and save $125 in the process. The phone has great performance, and it's a total bargain at this price. An awesome Black Friday deal. $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Save $200! Get the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra from Best Buy and save $200. This is currently the best Galaxy phone money can buy. Don't miss out on your chance to snatch this beauty for less and take advantage of this sweet Black Friday deal. $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPhone 12 64GB, Unlocked: Save $63! Get the 64GB iPhone 12 from Best Buy and save $63 in the process. The phone is fully unlocked, and it still packs a punch. $63 off (10%) $566 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB: Save $100! Get the 512GB Galaxy S23+ from Best Buy and save $100. The phone has incredible performance, takes beautiful photos, and it's a real bargain with its 512GB of storage space. $100 off (9%) $1019 99 $1119 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $100! Get the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The phone has decent performance and even comes with its own stylus out of the box. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Power 5G 256GB: Save $50! The Motorola Moto G Power with 256GB is currently on sale with a sweet $50 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday. Get one at a discounted price while you can. $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Play 5G 32GB: Save $60! The Motorola Moto G Play 5G with 32GB of storage is currently on sale with a sweet $60 discount at Best Buy. This is a budget-friendly phone with up to 3 days of battery life. $60 off (35%) $109 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G 512GB: Save $800! Get the Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G with 512GB of storage from Best Buy and save a whopping $800 in the process. The phone has incredible cameras and can now be yours at a reasonable price. $800 off (44%) $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday tablet deals at Best Buy









For instance, the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage is $150 off its price and can be yours for just $549.99. In case you need something more budget-friendly, you can go for the sweet and stylus-powered We love smartphones, but sometimes you just need a device with a bigger display. Well, if you are currently in such a need yourself, now is the time to buy a new tablet from Best Buy since the retailer currently has a lot of sweet Black Friday tablet deals.For instance, the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage is $150 off its price and can be yours for just $549.99. In case you need something more budget-friendly, you can go for the sweet and stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage, which is currently $120 off its price. Another nice deal is on the Google Pixel Tablet with 256GB of built-in storage. The slate is discounted by $100, and it's available for $499.





Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save: $150! Get the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: Save: $150! Get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 256GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. This is Samsung's ex top-of-the-line tablet, which basically means it's worth every single penny spent. $150 off (13%) $1049 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: Save: $120! Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet has decent performance and even comes with its own stylus. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: Save: $100! Get the Google Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. This is Google's comeback to the tablet world. It has good performance and can double as a smart display when docked to its charging station. $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB: Save: $330! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $330. The tablet has good performance, and it's a total bargain at this price. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 128GB: Save: $440! Get the Surface Pro 9 with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $440. The tablet has 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and comes with a Surface Pro Keyboard in the box. In other words, it can easily replace your laptop. $440 off (29%) $1099 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Mini 2021 256GB: Save: $100! Get the iPad Mini 2021 with 256GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $100. The tablet is still worth it, despite its age. In case you don't need 256GB, you can go for the 64GB model, which is also currently enjoying a sweet $100 discount. $100 off (15%) $549 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: Save: $75! Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $75. The tablet is great for entertainment on a budget and can be yours for peanuts through this sweet Black Friday deal. $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB: Save: $80! Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 with 64GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $80. The tablet has a nice 11-inch screen and delivers decent performance. $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy









Black Friday smartwatch deals at Best Buy





Here we have good news and bad news. The good news is that you can currently get a nice smartwatch for less from Best Buy. But the bad one is that the discounts are not exactly Black Friday-level. Now, we expect this to change once the actual event comes closer, but at least at the moment, don't expect to save much unless you have decided to get a Garmin smartwatch. There are currently a few Garmin wearables enjoying $100+ discounts, but if you are looking for a Galaxy Watch, an Apple Watch, or a Pixel Watch , you are looking at savings of up to $80.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save $70! Get the LTE-powered Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Best Buy and save $70. The watch is full of features, and it's the best Galaxy Watch for someone with an active lifestyle. $70 off (14%) $429 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Watch: Save $80! Get the first-gen Google Pixel Watch from Best Buy and save $80. The watch has many features and has a lot to offer despite being a first-gen device. $80 off (29%) $199 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Save $100! Get the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The watch is full of features and even comes with solar charging that delivers incredible battery life. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $30! Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from Best Buy and save $30. The watch is stylish-looking, full of features, and has Samsung's iconic Rotating Bezel, which makes menu navigation easier. $30 off (7%) $399 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm BT: Save $30! Get the 44mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 from Best Buy and save $30. The watch is stylish-looking, and it's loaded with features. $30 off (9%) $299 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday headphone deals at Best Buy





Black Friday is the best time to get new top-tier headphones at a lower price, and we are happy to report that Best Buy's Black Friday is letting you do exactly that. The retailer has many awesome Black Friday headphone deals at the moment, through which you can snatch a pair of great-sounding headphones for less.



For example, the good-sounding Sony WH-XB910N are currently $130 off their price and are available for just $119.99. The JBL Live 660NC, which are also pretty awesome headphones, are discounted by $100 and can be yours for only $99.99. Want some Beats headphones instead? No problem. The amazing Beats Studio Pro are also on sale with an amazing $150 discount and can now be yours for $199.99.





Sony WH-XB910N: Save $130! Grab the Sony WH-XB910N headphones from Best Buy for $130 off their price. The headphones pack a great sound and are a real bargain at this price $130 off (52%) $119 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL Live 660NC: Save $100! Grab the JBL Live 660NC headphones from Best Buy for $100 off their price. The headphones have a good sound and are a steal right now. $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Pro: Save $150! Grab the Beats Studio Pro headphones from Best Buy for $150 off their price. The headphones sound amazing, have up to 40 hours of battery life and are a real steal at this price. $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL Live 460NC: Save $65! Get the JBL Live 460NC headphones from Best Buy for $65 off their price. The headphones are now even more affordable and can be yours for peanuts. $65 off (50%) $64 99 $129 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony LinkBuds S: Save $72! Grab the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds from Best Buy for $72 off their price. The earbuds have good sound and decent ANC. $72 off (36%) $128 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Max: Save $70! Grab the AirPods Max, Apple's top-tier headphones, with a sweet $70 discount from Best Buy. The headphones are just awesome and are worth every penny. $70 off (13%) $479 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy Bose Headphones 700: Save $100! Get the awesome Bose Headphones 700 with a sweet $100 discount from Best Buy. The headphones sound incredible and have good ANC and battery life. $100 off (26%) $279 $379 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Buds +: Save $40! Grab the new Beats Studio Buds + from Best Buy for $40 off their price. The earbuds have amazing sound and up to 36 hours of battery life. $40 off (24%) $129 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy



