Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Much like Samsung and even Apple (if you also consider its Beats-branded products), Sony currently sells a variety of powerful, lightweight, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds suited for a number of different budgets.
Naturally, the overall best option is also the costliest of the bunch (and not necessarily the newest), normally fetching $279.99 a pair and rarely scoring higher than $30 discounts or so in brand-new condition.
But today is actually one of the rare moments when you can save a whole lot more than 30 bucks on the incredibly well-reviewed Sony WF-1000XM4 without making many compromises. You have less than 24 hours at the time of this writing to snap up these noise-cancelling bad boys at $199.99, and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can knock that already amazing price further down to $179.99 by using the official Woot app to complete your order.
That means you're officially looking at a better-than-Prime-Day deal here, and the only "catch" is you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of the standard 1-year manufacturer coverage provided for direct Sony or Amazon purchases.
In spite of that obvious inconvenience, it's legitimately and objectively hard to beat this killer new Woot offer on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Sony WF-1000XM4 units available in a single black color option.
In case you're wondering, both Amazon and Sony itself are currently charging $249.99 for these puppies, which many consider to be the all-around best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022, arguably eclipsing Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, and almost surely, the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well.
Apart from "industry-leading" active noise cancellation, the unrivaled WF-1000XM4 list of features also includes exceptional sound quality, a positively dreamy battery life of 8 hours on a single charge, a total endurance rating of around 24 hours when taking the bundled wireless charging case into account, and decent IPX4 water resistance. Of course, you also get flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets, not to mention crystal clear voice calls.
