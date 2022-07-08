Sony's noise-cancelling WF-1000XM4 earbuds hit new all-time low price with 2-year warranty





At the same time, these noise-cancelling bad boys are also still very much good enough to easily spearhead our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy , and given the scarcity (and modesty) of Amazon's deals to date, Prime members shouldn't be certain they'll see significantly deeper discounts next week.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty $160 off (57%) $119 99 $279 99 Buy at eBay Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Silver, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty $160 off (57%) $119 99 $279 99 Buy at eBay





Normally available for a whopping 280 bucks or so in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, the WF-1000XM4 are however marked all the way down to $119.99 right now on eBay as "certified" refurbs.





These are sold by a "top rated plus" merchant called Secondipity alongside a two-year warranty from Allstate in both black and silver hues with "like new" functionality and "minimal if any signs of wear." Basically, you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between the refurbished units fetching 120 bucks a pair through July 13 (or while supplies last) and the all-new buds currently available at their full retail price from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony itself.





The only notable distinction will be the state of your bank account if you decide to take advantage of this completely unprecedented deal, which is by the way even better than a similarly limited-time promotion ran by the same seller a few months back





Just keep in mind that you'll need to enter the "SUMMER20SAVE" coupon code at checkout to reduce the listed price of $149.99 by an additional 20 percent, and at least when it comes to active noise cancellation technology and overall sound quality, you probably can't do better than the WF-1000XM4 right now... especially in the sub-$150 segment.



