Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a higher than ever discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With both Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's long overdue AirPods Pro 2 decidedly on the horizon, this may not feel like the best time to buy a new pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, especially with so many great Prime Day deals behind us.
But due to their very young age, Sony's LinkBuds S didn't actually get any notable Prime Day 2022 discounts, instead going $42 off list for all Amazon customers last month. That non-Prime-exclusive promotion predictably went away fairly quickly, returning however with a bang right now.
This time around, the black and white LinkBuds S are available for an even heftier $51.99 less than their usual price of $199.99, which obviously represents the biggest discount ever offered by a major US retailer on the less than three-month-old ultra-lightweight earbuds.
Given that the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are all but guaranteed to start at $230 next week and the potentially game-changing AirPods Pro 2 could cost as much as $300 this fall, it might actually prove harder to resist a LinkBuds S purchase at the time of this writing than wait and see what the next wave of noise-cancelling buds brings to the table.
Not quite as impressive as Sony's state-of-the-art WF-1000XM4 in a number of key departments, these bad boys are still without a doubt some of the best true wireless earbuds available today.
The LinkBuds S almost have it all, lacking wireless charging support while producing crisp sound with excellent bass, keeping your tunes going for up to a solid 6 hours between charges (especially considering the super-slim design), resisting sweat and splashes, and most importantly, shining on the ANC front (especially considering their unbeatable price).
