Sony's AirPods Pro rivals with noise cancellation are cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty









As you can imagine, these bad boys are rarely sold at significant discounts in brand-new condition by their manufacturers or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. On the bright side, refurbished units can be purchased right now at an incredibly reasonable price of $99 with a 90-day warranty included.













Said warranty is offered by an eBay seller called Secondipity, so it's obviously not fair to compare the marked-down $99 price with the $230 MSRP of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Sony WF-1000XM3 units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Still, this is an undeniably great deal, especially when you consider the excellent 99.1 percent positive feedback score of the aforementioned eBay vendor based on more than 5,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.





Secondipity says the ultra-affordable products on sale in a "limited quantity" here have been refurbished by "the manufacturer or an approved refurbisher", functioning "like new" and showing "minimal if any, signs of wear." Available in a black hue only, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds will be shipped free of charge nationwide in "non-retail packaging" alongside all their standard accessories.





In addition to "industry-leading" noise cancelation, these tiny and relatively stylish wireless headphones also have up to 24 total hours of battery life going for them (6 hours by themselves and an extra 18 hours thanks to an included charging case), as well as fast charging support, "exceptional sound with minimal distortion", Adaptive Sound Control technology, built-in voice assistance, and an ergonomic structure guaranteeing a secure fit for every type of user.




