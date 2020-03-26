Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's AirPods Pro rivals with noise cancellation are cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2020
While there are a lot of robust alternatives to Apple's high-end AirPods Pro available today at a fraction of the $249 price typically charged by the Cupertino-based tech giant, very few of these true wireless earbuds can match the market leader's state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation technology.

But those that have been closely following this thriving industry over the last year or so may remember Sony actually preceded Apple with a $230 pair of impossibly named WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds boasting top-notch noise canceling functionality roughly eight months ago.

As you can imagine, these bad boys are rarely sold at significant discounts in brand-new condition by their manufacturers or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. On the bright side, refurbished units can be purchased right now at an incredibly reasonable price of $99 with a 90-day warranty included.

Said warranty is offered by an eBay seller called Secondipity, so it's obviously not fair to compare the marked-down $99 price with the $230 MSRP of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Sony WF-1000XM3 units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Still, this is an undeniably great deal, especially when you consider the excellent 99.1 percent positive feedback score of the aforementioned eBay vendor based on more than 5,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.

Secondipity says the ultra-affordable products on sale in a "limited quantity" here have been refurbished by "the manufacturer or an approved refurbisher", functioning "like new" and showing "minimal if any, signs of wear." Available in a black hue only, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds will be shipped free of charge nationwide in "non-retail packaging" alongside all their standard accessories.

In addition to "industry-leading" noise cancelation, these tiny and relatively stylish wireless headphones also have up to 24 total hours of battery life going for them (6 hours by themselves and an extra 18 hours thanks to an included charging case), as well as fast charging support, "exceptional sound with minimal distortion", Adaptive Sound Control technology, built-in voice assistance, and an ergonomic structure guaranteeing a secure fit for every type of user. 

That's a truly outstanding list of specs and features for just a fraction of the AirPods Pro price, don't you think?

