Sony's best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds getting big discounts on Amazon

Today is a good day for those looking to buy a pair of premium headphones but don't want to break the bank. Sony's WF-1000XM3 industry-leading noise-canceling earbuds and the WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are getting decent discounts on Amazon.Now, keep in mind that Amazon won't match the Black Friday deals, but they're still cheaper than the normal price. For example, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are getting a 20 percent discount, which means you can buy a pair for just a bit under $280.If you're looking for a pair of very good earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are 15 percent off on Amazon, so you'll be saving slightly more than $30 when you buy these buds that usually sell for $230. It's worth mentioning that both models are available in either black or silver and all of them are getting the same discounts.Both products benefit from free Amazon support, which means that if the headphones don't work as expected, the US retailer will offer free product support over the phone for up to 90 days. Just make sure to go to Your Orders and select Get product support whenever you need it.