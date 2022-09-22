 Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included - PhoneArena
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included

Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included
Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. 

The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, Certified Refurbished, Like-New Condition, Two-Year Warranty
$115 off (58%)
$84 99
$199 99
Buy at eBay

For instance, the incredibly lightweight and impressively powerful Sony LinkBuds S are on sale starting at a measly 85 bucks just a few months after their commercial debut.

While we're obviously talking about a refurbished deal here, these are "like-new" products sold by Secondipity with a two-year Allstate warranty included. That's a 98.5 percent positively rated eBay seller, mind you, and the "certified" refurbs available at a new all-time low price in a presumably limited quantity should "function like new" and show little more than "minimal signs of wear."

A brand-new pair of noise-cancelling LinkBuds S, in case you're wondering, normally costs a full $200, and although retailers like Amazon have offered a few decent discounts in the last couple of months, this is undeniably the greatest promotion to date.

Bargain hunters interested in slashing an unprecedented $115 off the $199.99 list price of the sleek Sony LinkBuds S in a single black color might want to remember to enter the "SAVE15REFURB" coupon code at checkout by September 27... or else they'll only save a single Benjamin and have to cough up $99.99.

At $84.99 after that extra $15 markdown, these surprisingly "clean"-sounding bad boys also capable of delivering state-of-the-art active noise cancellation are substantially more affordable than both AirPods Pro generations (in any condition) while directly rivaling Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 at some of their highest discounts and naturally undercutting the hot new Buds 2 Pro. In short, this is a totally and completely unmissable deal.
