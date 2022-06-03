Amazon has two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 flavors on sale at a higher than ever discount

and





We're also talking about US versions here, mind you, which automatically eclipses all past "international" deals, and while Samsung's aptly named top-of-the-line AirPods Pro rivals require a paid Walmart+ membership to drop to $120 a pair in three colors , the non-Pro Buds 2 have no strings attached to their unprecedented $55 discount whatsoever.





almost as advanced as the Despite what their name might suggest, these August 2021-released bad boys areas advanced as the Buds Pro , packing the exact same battery, offering identical active noise cancellation technology, and playing music at similarly impressive overall quality while only disappointing (a little) with their IPX2 water resistance rating.





All things considered, Samsung was pretty generous when setting the Galaxy Buds 2's list price at $149.99, and now Amazon is completely blowing our minds by taking 37 percent off in graphite and olive hues.





The lavender and white models are a tad more expensive at the time of this writing after smaller price reductions of $20 and $37 respectively, which almost certainly means the $55 markdown on the other two color options will not last long.





At under a Benjamin, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can currently compete for the title of best budget wireless earbuds on the market, which is pretty insane considering all those premium aforementioned features, the clean, sleek, and lightweight design guaranteeing all-day comfort, and the five hours of uninterrupted listening time you can get even with ANC continuously enabled.



