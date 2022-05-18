Sony LinkBuds S are official: World's smallest and lightest true wireless earbuds

Sony's Precise Voice Pickup Technology helps clear your voice in calls

The LinkBuds S promise "immersive sound, authentic music"





Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, Speak-to-Chat

The usual touch controls

Official Sony LinkBuds S battery life claims

Sony LinkBuds S price and release date





The Sony LinkBuds S feature the same Voice Pickup Technology found in the new Sony WH-1000XM5, which the company claims should help clear your voice during calls, even on a noisy street or during windy weather.These LinkBuds also have a mesh structure around the microphones, which should provide some wind isolation.This is what Sony has to say in regards to the LinkBuds S sound quality:Just like the newly-announced XM5s, these LinkBuds S also have support for both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa virtual assistants.So if the user sports an Android phone, they can summon Google Assistant with the familiar "Okay Google" phrase.It's also noteworthy that music will automatically pause when the user is speaking with someone ("Speak-to-Chat"), even if that someone is a virtual assistant.As we often see in earbuds by Sony, Samsung, and many other manufacturers these days, the LinkBuds S feature touch controls as opposed to any physical buttons. So we can expect a familiar touch sensor experience – tapping it to play, pause, switching between ANC and ambient sound, and so on.According to the Japanese company, the Sony LinkBuds S offer full-day battery life. More precisely – about 6 hours of playback with noise canceling on, but before you ask – that's merely just the earbuds' battery life. Their case holds another 14 hours of battery charge, so indeed – we can expect a solid performance out of these small, light earbuds.Also, a 5-minute quick charge is said to deliver up to an hour of extra playback, so for anyone who's often in a rush – Sony's got you covered.The Sony LinkBuds S will be available starting Friday, May 20, 2022, with pre-orders opening today – May 18.You'll be able to buy them in either Black or White, for a suggested price of $200, which makes them slightly more expensive than the earlier LinkBuds ($180).