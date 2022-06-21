Sony's hot new LinkBuds S are already on sale at a cool discount





Released just last month at a fairly reasonable price of $200 (when you consider all the above), the world's "smallest and lightest" noise-cancelling earbuds are, believe it or not, already available for less in both black and white colors.

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White $22 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black $22 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





While a $21.99 discount may not seem life-changing, it does slash 11 percent off the aforementioned list price, which is nothing to sneeze at so quickly after the US commercial debut of these bad boys.





Amazon is essentially selling the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S at the exact same price right now, and with the top-of-the-line WF-1000XM4 available for a whopping $100 more than Sony's latest AirPods Pro alternative, the best value-for-money option for the company's hardcore fans is pretty obvious.





Fully compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones right out the box, the Sony LinkBuds S are definitely a worthy overall rival for Apple's industry leaders , as well as a great candidate for the title of best true wireless earbuds around.





In spite of their diminutive size, the LinkBuds S can keep your favorite tunes going for a solid 6 hours on a single charge, with the bundled charging case boosting that endurance number to up to 20 hours. A lot of the magic advertised by Sony here is performed automatically, including the adjustment of your sound settings to fit your surrounding environment and switching between noise cancelling and optimized ambient sound for a distraction-free listening experience.





In addition to "all-day" comfort, you can expect basic IPX4 resistance to sweat and splashes, and last but not least, an "ultra-clear" call quality with the help of Advanced Voice Signal Processing technology. Is there room for deeper price cuts? Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 would certainly suggest so, but of course, there are no guarantees heftier LinkBuds S discounts will come anytime soon... if ever.