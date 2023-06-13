Rare discount makes Sony's multicolored LinkBuds S some of the best affordable noise-cancelling buds
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you find Apple's AirPods Pro 2 design and single colorway a bit boring? Do you feel like $200 is kind of a lot to pay for a good pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation from the Cupertino-based tech giant, Samsung, or Sony?
Then you might want to consider the LinkBuds S at a deep 36 percent markdown from a list price of, you guessed it, $199.99. These puppies are not quite as advanced, powerful, and loud as the WF-1000XM4, but they can be purchased in a grand total of four paint jobs with a decidedly sleek and elegant design, as well as excellent overall capabilities.
While Amazon currently sells the Sony LinkBuds S in black, white, and "earth blue" hues at $72 less than usual, Best Buy is offering a slightly smaller $70 discount for black, white, and "desert sand" flavors. The latter, retailer-exclusive model has actually been available at this exact same price by itself for a limited time a few months ago, while the last truly comparable deal to what we're seeing today dates back to last year.
2022 was also when the LinkBuds S went official, which almost certainly means there will be no new edition unveiled in 2023. What we're instead currently waiting for is the announcement of the ultra-high-end Sony WF-1000XM5, which will also probably be considerably more expensive than these noise-cancelling bargains.
With an ultra-small and almost ridiculously lightweight design, top-notch overall sound quality, surprisingly good battery life (considering the size), decent IPX4 water resistance, and a bunch of other handy features and sophisticated technologies like multipoint connection and an integrated V1 processor, the LinkBuds S pretty much have no rival at their newly reduced price.
All of the best wireless earbuds out there are either costlier, from the AirPods Pro 2 to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google's Pixel Buds Pro, or not really as good as the Sony LinkBuds S at so many different things. Bottom line, you're looking at a virtually unbeatable and irresistible deal here that's unlikely to last very long due to its extraordinary appeal.
Things that are NOT allowed: