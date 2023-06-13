Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Rare discount makes Sony's multicolored LinkBuds S some of the best affordable noise-cancelling buds

Do you find Apple's AirPods Pro 2 design and single colorway a bit boring? Do you feel like $200 is kind of a lot to pay for a good pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation from the Cupertino-based tech giant, Samsung, or Sony

Then you might want to consider the LinkBuds S at a deep 36 percent markdown from a list price of, you guessed it, $199.99. These puppies are not quite as advanced, powerful, and loud as the WF-1000XM4, but they can be purchased in a grand total of four paint jobs with a decidedly sleek and elegant design, as well as excellent overall capabilities.

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor for Premium Sound, Advanced Voice Signal Processing, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Three Color Options
While Amazon currently sells the Sony LinkBuds S in black, white, and "earth blue" hues at $72 less than usual, Best Buy is offering a slightly smaller $70 discount for black, white, and "desert sand" flavors. The latter, retailer-exclusive model has actually been available at this exact same price by itself for a limited time a few months ago, while the last truly comparable deal to what we're seeing today dates back to last year.

2022 was also when the LinkBuds S went official, which almost certainly means there will be no new edition unveiled in 2023. What we're instead currently waiting for is the announcement of the ultra-high-end Sony WF-1000XM5, which will also probably be considerably more expensive than these noise-cancelling bargains.

With an ultra-small and almost ridiculously lightweight design, top-notch overall sound quality, surprisingly good battery life (considering the size), decent IPX4 water resistance, and a bunch of other handy features and sophisticated technologies like multipoint connection and an integrated V1 processor, the LinkBuds S pretty much have no rival at their newly reduced price.

All of the best wireless earbuds out there are either costlier, from the AirPods Pro 2 to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google's Pixel Buds Pro, or not really as good as the Sony LinkBuds S at so many different things. Bottom line, you're looking at a virtually unbeatable and irresistible deal here that's unlikely to last very long due to its extraordinary appeal.

