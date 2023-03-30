Grab the amazing Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds with a sweet discount from Verizon
If you are an iPhone user on the hunt for a new pair of high-end earbuds, we have good news for you. Verizon is currently offering the best Apple AirPods on the market at a sweet discount.
That's right, Verizon is now selling the second generation of Apple's AirPods Pro with a nice 22% discount. This means you can get a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $194.99, which is $55 off their original price through this deal.
The AirPods Pro 2 are truly amazing earbuds. They are good sounding and come with Apple's Spatial Audio technology, which means they have surround sound support, giving you a truly immersive listening experience. According to Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with "next-level Active Noise Cancellation." And this isn't just a bold claim; these bad boys offer impressive ANC, which makes them perfect for the moments you truly want to shut yourself off from the world.
The AirPods Pro 2 and their case have an IPX4 rating. This means that the AirPods Pro 2 are sweat and water resistant and can be used while working out in the gym. Just don't shower or participate in any water sports while wearing them.
In terms of battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio turned off or up to 5.5 hours with Spatial Audio turned on. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.
