Grab the amazing Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds with a sweet discount from Verizon

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Now 22% OFF at Verizon Get the amazing AirPods Pro 2 earbuds from Verizon and save $55. These bad boys offer great sound, come with Apple's Spatial Audio, have a remarkable ANC and amazing battery life. $55 off (22%) $194 99 $249 99 Buy at Verizon

If you are an iPhone user on the hunt for a new pair of high-end earbuds, we have good news for you. Verizon is currently offering the best Apple AirPods on the market at a sweet discount.That's right, Verizon is now selling the second generation of Apple 's AirPods Pro with a nice 22% discount. This means you can get a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $194.99, which is $55 off their original price through this deal.The AirPods Pro 2 are truly amazing earbuds. They are good sounding and come with Apple's Spatial Audio technology, which means they have surround sound support, giving you a truly immersive listening experience. According to Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with "next-level Active Noise Cancellation." And this isn't just a bold claim; these bad boys offer impressive ANC, which makes them perfect for the moments you truly want to shut yourself off from the world.In terms of battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio turned off or up to 5.5 hours with Spatial Audio turned on. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.The AirPods Pro 2 and their case have an IPX4 rating. This means that the AirPods Pro 2 are sweat and water resistant and can be used while working out in the gym. Just don't shower or participate in any water sports while wearing them.