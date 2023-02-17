Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S get a hefty new discount in a Best Buy-exclusive color

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S get a hefty new discount in a Best Buy-exclusive color
If you don't like the quirky design of the Galaxy Buds Live and also have a problem with refurbished headphones in general but still want to purchase a solid contender for the title of best wireless earbuds out there at a great price, Sony's LinkBuds S might be well worth considering right now.

These puppies come with a bunch of super-premium features and capabilities comparable to Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2, as well as an incredibly lightweight build and undeniably attractive design.

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Sound Control, Premium Sound Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Battery Life (20 Hours with Charging Case), Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Desert Sand
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

As you can imagine, such a top-notch combination of style and substance can't possibly come cheap, but if you hurry and if you opt for a specific color at a specific US retailer, the $199.99 list price goes down to an almost surprisingly reasonable $129.99.

To our knowledge, this is an all-time high discount offered a couple of times before by the likes of Amazon and Best Buy on several different LinkBuds S versions. This time around, it's the Best Buy-exclusive Desert Sand flavor that costs 70 bucks less than usual at, well, Best Buy, with the other models all fetching $149.99 a pair.

While not quite as powerful as the more expensive WF-1000XM4, the Sony LinkBuds S will deliver as much as 6 hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge and bump that endurance rating up to 20 hours when taking its bundled charging case into consideration.

That's with high-end active noise cancellation in tow, mind you, as well as top-shelf overall sound performance, ultra-clear call quality, multipoint connectivity, and IPX4 water resistance. 

Can you do better than the LinkBuds S? Perhaps, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung or Apple fan, but almost certainly not at 130 bucks and definitely not with an equally snazzy coat of paint as "Desert Sand."

Popular stories

Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless