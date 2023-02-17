Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S get a hefty new discount in a Best Buy-exclusive color
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you don't like the quirky design of the Galaxy Buds Live and also have a problem with refurbished headphones in general but still want to purchase a solid contender for the title of best wireless earbuds out there at a great price, Sony's LinkBuds S might be well worth considering right now.
These puppies come with a bunch of super-premium features and capabilities comparable to Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2, as well as an incredibly lightweight build and undeniably attractive design.
As you can imagine, such a top-notch combination of style and substance can't possibly come cheap, but if you hurry and if you opt for a specific color at a specific US retailer, the $199.99 list price goes down to an almost surprisingly reasonable $129.99.
To our knowledge, this is an all-time high discount offered a couple of times before by the likes of Amazon and Best Buy on several different LinkBuds S versions. This time around, it's the Best Buy-exclusive Desert Sand flavor that costs 70 bucks less than usual at, well, Best Buy, with the other models all fetching $149.99 a pair.
While not quite as powerful as the more expensive WF-1000XM4, the Sony LinkBuds S will deliver as much as 6 hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge and bump that endurance rating up to 20 hours when taking its bundled charging case into consideration.
That's with high-end active noise cancellation in tow, mind you, as well as top-shelf overall sound performance, ultra-clear call quality, multipoint connectivity, and IPX4 water resistance.
Can you do better than the LinkBuds S? Perhaps, especially if you're a hardcore Samsung or Apple fan, but almost certainly not at 130 bucks and definitely not with an equally snazzy coat of paint as "Desert Sand."
