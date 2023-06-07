First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds





Then you have Sony's WF-1000XM line of super-premium (and super-expensive) buds, which was last refreshed in June 2021. Exactly two years later, we have reason to expect the WF-1000XM5 to break cover any day now with a lot of the same major features as the WF-1000XM4 and a revised design.





This all appears to have been prematurely disclosed by Amazon, which is extremely likely to officially put Sony's next-gen AirPods Pro 2 rival up for pre-order around the world by the end of this week.





Just like their predecessors, the WF-1000XM5 are virtually (and unsurprisingly) guaranteed to offer state-of-the-art noise cancelling capabilities and hi-res audio technology, as well as wearing detection, multipoint connection, Precise Voice Pickup functionality, and wireless charging support.









The somewhat unexpected thing leaked today is the "up to 24 hours" battery life rating of these next-gen bad boys (with the wireless charging case factored in), which would represent no change whatsoever from what the WF-1000XM4 offer in the same department.





That sounds like disappointing news, but the Sony WF-1000XM5 are also expected to be physically smaller and lighter than the WF-1000XM4, tipping the scales at 5.9 grams per bud (compared to 7.3), and in that case, an unchanged battery endurance score can actually be considered an upgrade.





The WF-1000XM5 case will apparently also be ever so slightly lighter than its forerunner, at 39 grams (versus 41), making it even easier to carry these things with you wherever you go.





There's a very good chance the fit and all-day comfort of the WF-1000XM4 will be improved here, although it definitely remains to be seen how hardcore Sony fans will respond to the new shape and glossiness of the WF-1000XM5. Stay tuned for more specs and features, a release date, and price point to be revealed fairly soon, at least if the latest rumors prove accurate.