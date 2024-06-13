Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time

We really love deals like this one. They not only allow you to score sweet savings but also let you get a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds that will upgrade your listening experience without breaking the bank.

As you saw in the title, this offer is about the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds, which, in addition to delivering AirPods Pro-level ANC, are now available at their Black Friday discount on Amazon. Yep, these fellas are discounted by $72 (36%) again and can be yours for south of $130 if you get them through this deal.

It's worth mentioning that the offer has a limited-time banner and has been available for a few weeks now. Our guess is it will stay up for grabs until Father's Day, which is this Sunday. But it may expire sooner, so acting fast is crucial here. Don't hesitate and just grab a pair now, as these earbuds have a lot to offer at this price.

As we mentioned already, they pack top-tier ANC, which is on par with the noise cancellation of Apple's high-end AirPods. Additionally, they are lightweight, comfy, and offer great sound. Their IPX4 water resistance rating ensures they can survive even the most intense workouts, protecting the earbuds from water splashes from any direction. Just avoid submerging them, as they are not that water-resistant.

Their battery life is also pretty great for such tiny earbuds, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 10 hours with it turned off. With their case, their total listening time increases to up to 20 hours.

All in all, the Sony LinkBuds S are a real bargain right now with their great sound, top-tier ANC, good battery life, and more affordable price tag. So, act quickly and secure your Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

