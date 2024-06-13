The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We really love deals like this one. They not only allow you to score sweet savings but also let you get a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds that will upgrade your listening experience without breaking the bank.
As you saw in the title, this offer is about the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds, which, in addition to delivering AirPods Pro-level ANC, are now available at their Black Friday discount on Amazon. Yep, these fellas are discounted by $72 (36%) again and can be yours for south of $130 if you get them through this deal.
It's worth mentioning that the offer has a limited-time banner and has been available for a few weeks now. Our guess is it will stay up for grabs until Father's Day, which is this Sunday. But it may expire sooner, so acting fast is crucial here. Don't hesitate and just grab a pair now, as these earbuds have a lot to offer at this price.
As we mentioned already, they pack top-tier ANC, which is on par with the noise cancellation of Apple's high-end AirPods. Additionally, they are lightweight, comfy, and offer great sound. Their IPX4 water resistance rating ensures they can survive even the most intense workouts, protecting the earbuds from water splashes from any direction. Just avoid submerging them, as they are not that water-resistant.
All in all, the Sony LinkBuds S are a real bargain right now with their great sound, top-tier ANC, good battery life, and more affordable price tag. So, act quickly and secure your Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price today!
As you saw in the title, this offer is about the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds, which, in addition to delivering AirPods Pro-level ANC, are now available at their Black Friday discount on Amazon. Yep, these fellas are discounted by $72 (36%) again and can be yours for south of $130 if you get them through this deal.
It's worth mentioning that the offer has a limited-time banner and has been available for a few weeks now. Our guess is it will stay up for grabs until Father's Day, which is this Sunday. But it may expire sooner, so acting fast is crucial here. Don't hesitate and just grab a pair now, as these earbuds have a lot to offer at this price.
As we mentioned already, they pack top-tier ANC, which is on par with the noise cancellation of Apple's high-end AirPods. Additionally, they are lightweight, comfy, and offer great sound. Their IPX4 water resistance rating ensures they can survive even the most intense workouts, protecting the earbuds from water splashes from any direction. Just avoid submerging them, as they are not that water-resistant.
Their battery life is also pretty great for such tiny earbuds, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 10 hours with it turned off. With their case, their total listening time increases to up to 20 hours.
All in all, the Sony LinkBuds S are a real bargain right now with their great sound, top-tier ANC, good battery life, and more affordable price tag. So, act quickly and secure your Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Jun, 2024The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time
11 Jun, 2024The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
06 Jun, 2024Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
04 Jun, 2024The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
27 May, 2024Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: