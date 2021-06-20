Social media expects Apple to try again with this color for the iPhone 13

A little over a week ago we told you that Apple had filed model numbers for seven iPhone 13 handsets with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Those numbers were A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645 and only seven units were accounted for. Even if Apple divvied up the four expected models (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max) by U.S. and International units, the filing would be short one model number.









One possibility is that the iPhone 13 mini is being cut from either the U.S. or the international lineup. This wouldn't necessarily be a surprise considering that during the first half of January, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini was responsible for only 5% of total iPhone 12 sales. Or perhaps Apple is giving a certain feature to the iPhone 13 Pro Max globally that won't necessitate dividing the unit into two different model numbers.





For example, if Apple were to equip the top-of-the-line 2021 iPhone 13 model with a higher end 5G modem,the gang in Cupertino might not need to differentiate it by U.S. and international versions. This would be a possible explanation for the filing of only seven model numbers with the EEC.







We've already learned much about what to expect from the iPhone 13 series and now it appears that everyone with a social media account is sharing photos of different iPhone 13 renders in Pink that reportedly will arrive later this year. Back in April, Apple added a purple version (known in some circles as "The Barney") of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.







This wouldn't be the first time that Apple has offered a Pink handset. Back in September 2013, Apple offered a version of the iPhone 5c in Pink. Built with a polycarbonate shell instead of the aluminum body employed on the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 5c was a lower priced iPhone variant that was powered by the A6 chipset that had been employed by the previous year's iPhone 5 model.





Already, we know that all four probable models will be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC that will be built by TSMC using its enhanced 5nm process node. The notch will be narrower and the Pro models will sport a 120Hz ProMotion display that updates 120 times each second. To save battery life, an LTPO backplane will be used allowing for a variable refresh rate based on content.





All four models will have a sensor-shift stabilization feature that eliminates shakiness in videos by adjusting the sensor of the camera instead of the lens. The batteries on the 2021 iPhone models will have larger capacities and if previous rumors are correct, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to sport a battery capacity over 4000mAh. And the iPhone 13 line will also feature improved camera specifications.





Unlike last year when the pandemic caused Apple to delay the release dates of the phones and stagger those dates, this year they could all be released in September.

