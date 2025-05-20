Lenovo's affordable Tab Plus is a sizzling bargain at a smashing 32% off

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Rear view of the Lenovo Tab Plus, showcasing its built-in kickstand and Lenovo logo.
If you hesitated to grab the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab Plus last month when it was 28% off last month, now's a great time to reconsider. The device has become even more irresistible at 32% off with Lenovo's latest doorbuster sale. That brings the model down to only $237.99 from its original $349.99 asking price, saving you a hefty $112.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is down by $112

$237 99
$349 99
$112 off (32%)
The Lenovo Tab Plus stands out with its built-in kickstand and fantastic audio quality. While affordable even at its standard price, the device is a hit at its latest 32% discount. That lets you save $112 on the 8/256GB model through the official store!
Buy at Lenovo

By the way, this is the most substantial price cut we've ever seen for this particular device, though it's not quite its all-time low price. How so? Well, the 256GB variant was going for $215.99 in early April, but it had a slightly lower MSRP of $319.99 back then. At present, neither Amazon nor Best Buy gives you a more attractive price cut, so Lenovo.com is definitely the place to visit if you want to maximize your savings.

We've spent plenty of time testing this Android tablet and discovered it's a surprisingly well-rounded option for its asking price. The tablet's standout feature is an impressive eight-speaker setup optimized for Dolby Atmos. It gets loud enough to fill a room and offers audio customization options to fine-tune your experience.

But that's not all: the device has a pretty decent display for its asking price. It comes with an 11.5-inch 2K touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate that offers respectable visuals. Although it's not bright enough for outdoor use, the slate is more than suitable for indoor entertainment, especially with its built-in kickstand.

The Tab Plus also offers a great everyday performance thanks to its MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Sure, this chip can't rival the A17 Pro in the latest iPad mini or high-end Snapdragon processors, but it's still more than adequate for light tasks and some multitasking. On top of that, you get a PC mode that lets you open and resize multiple apps, just like on Windows devices.

What about software support? The Lenovo slate gets Android 15 as a final OS version and security maintenance until 2028. While that's nowhere near the seven-year support promise on the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, it's more than decent for such an affordable device. Be sure to read our Lenovo Tab Plus review for more insights.

If the Lenovo Tab Plus has been on your radar for some time, we recommend checking out the official store's doorbuster sale while it's still here. At $112 off its original price, this 8/256GB tablet is definitely a tempting pick.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
