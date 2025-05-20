Lenovo's affordable Tab Plus is a sizzling bargain at a smashing 32% off
Enjoy incredible audio and solid daily performance with the Lenovo Tab Plus, now 32% off at the Lenovo Store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you hesitated to grab the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab Plus last month when it was 28% off last month, now's a great time to reconsider. The device has become even more irresistible at 32% off with Lenovo's latest doorbuster sale. That brings the model down to only $237.99 from its original $349.99 asking price, saving you a hefty $112.
By the way, this is the most substantial price cut we've ever seen for this particular device, though it's not quite its all-time low price. How so? Well, the 256GB variant was going for $215.99 in early April, but it had a slightly lower MSRP of $319.99 back then. At present, neither Amazon nor Best Buy gives you a more attractive price cut, so Lenovo.com is definitely the place to visit if you want to maximize your savings.
But that's not all: the device has a pretty decent display for its asking price. It comes with an 11.5-inch 2K touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate that offers respectable visuals. Although it's not bright enough for outdoor use, the slate is more than suitable for indoor entertainment, especially with its built-in kickstand.
What about software support? The Lenovo slate gets Android 15 as a final OS version and security maintenance until 2028. While that's nowhere near the seven-year support promise on the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, it's more than decent for such an affordable device. Be sure to read our Lenovo Tab Plus review for more insights.
If the Lenovo Tab Plus has been on your radar for some time, we recommend checking out the official store's doorbuster sale while it's still here. At $112 off its original price, this 8/256GB tablet is definitely a tempting pick.
We've spent plenty of time testing this Android tablet and discovered it's a surprisingly well-rounded option for its asking price. The tablet's standout feature is an impressive eight-speaker setup optimized for Dolby Atmos. It gets loud enough to fill a room and offers audio customization options to fine-tune your experience.
The Tab Plus also offers a great everyday performance thanks to its MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Sure, this chip can't rival the A17 Pro in the latest iPad mini or high-end Snapdragon processors, but it's still more than adequate for light tasks and some multitasking. On top of that, you get a PC mode that lets you open and resize multiple apps, just like on Windows devices.
