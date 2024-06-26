Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
Summer is already here! You're undoubtedly planning to spend many days and nights by the lake or pool, right? Perhaps you enjoy camping as well? In such a case, you might appreciate having a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker to accompany you everywhere. And with the JBL Charge 5 costing $51 less than usual, you can have pumping tunes by your side without breaking the bank!

JBL Charge 5 (Red): save $51 at Walmart

The JBL Charge 5 now enjoys an awesome discount at Walmart. The speaker is available for 28% off its price tag. Although not the best price ever, the speaker currently has no better discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. So, if you want a solid option with a top design and long battery life, take advantage of Walmart's deal quick!
$51 off (28%)
$129 43
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

First things first – we're not seeing this amazing offer just now. In fact, it's been coming and going since the beginning of the month. So, why should you act now? Simple. Amazon and Best Buy no longer offer this incredible speaker at discounted prices, selling it at its standard MSRP of about $180 instead. While we can't be sure, Walmart's deal might catch up on those soon and also disappear from the virtual space.

What makes the JBL Charge 5 a great option is that it's reasonably sized. As it's not too bulky, you shouldn't have a problem carrying it around for some time. But it's not too compact, either, giving you more of the JBL Original Pro Sound than options like the Flip 6.

Similarly to the smaller JBL option, this bad boy also packs an IP67 rating. That provides solid water and dust resistance, allowing you to take it practically anywhere. If you plan on using your new speaker in the pool, you might want to consider one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the summer instead. Some of them have a floatable design.

Sound-wise, the Charge 5 delivers a pretty good sound for the asking price. You get to enjoy sweet bass and crisp vocals. Plus, you can always connect it to other JBL speakers via the app's PartyBoost mode for an even louder soundstage. Another cool thing about this bad boy is its built-in powerbank. Finally, it can keep your favorite music going strong for up to 20 hours per charge.

Recommended Stories
The JBL Charge 5 gives you can now be yours for less than $130. If you'd like to give it a whirl, be sure to take advantage of Walmart's offer while it's still available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
56 stories
26 Jun, 2024
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
22 Jun, 2024
JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon
21 Jun, 2024
The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
19 Jun, 2024
New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price
18 Jun, 2024
The JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker offers loud sound and an eye-catching light show for less on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless