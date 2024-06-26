Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Summer is already here! You're undoubtedly planning to spend many days and nights by the lake or pool, right? Perhaps you enjoy camping as well? In such a case, you might appreciate having a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker to accompany you everywhere. And with the JBL Charge 5 costing $51 less than usual, you can have pumping tunes by your side without breaking the bank!
First things first – we're not seeing this amazing offer just now. In fact, it's been coming and going since the beginning of the month. So, why should you act now? Simple. Amazon and Best Buy no longer offer this incredible speaker at discounted prices, selling it at its standard MSRP of about $180 instead. While we can't be sure, Walmart's deal might catch up on those soon and also disappear from the virtual space.
Similarly to the smaller JBL option, this bad boy also packs an IP67 rating. That provides solid water and dust resistance, allowing you to take it practically anywhere. If you plan on using your new speaker in the pool, you might want to consider one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the summer instead. Some of them have a floatable design.
The JBL Charge 5 gives you can now be yours for less than $130. If you'd like to give it a whirl, be sure to take advantage of Walmart's offer while it's still available.
First things first – we're not seeing this amazing offer just now. In fact, it's been coming and going since the beginning of the month. So, why should you act now? Simple. Amazon and Best Buy no longer offer this incredible speaker at discounted prices, selling it at its standard MSRP of about $180 instead. While we can't be sure, Walmart's deal might catch up on those soon and also disappear from the virtual space.
What makes the JBL Charge 5 a great option is that it's reasonably sized. As it's not too bulky, you shouldn't have a problem carrying it around for some time. But it's not too compact, either, giving you more of the JBL Original Pro Sound than options like the Flip 6.
Similarly to the smaller JBL option, this bad boy also packs an IP67 rating. That provides solid water and dust resistance, allowing you to take it practically anywhere. If you plan on using your new speaker in the pool, you might want to consider one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the summer instead. Some of them have a floatable design.
Sound-wise, the Charge 5 delivers a pretty good sound for the asking price. You get to enjoy sweet bass and crisp vocals. Plus, you can always connect it to other JBL speakers via the app's PartyBoost mode for an even louder soundstage. Another cool thing about this bad boy is its built-in powerbank. Finally, it can keep your favorite music going strong for up to 20 hours per charge.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
26 Jun, 2024Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
22 Jun, 2024JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon
21 Jun, 2024The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
19 Jun, 2024New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price
18 Jun, 2024The JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker offers loud sound and an eye-catching light show for less on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: