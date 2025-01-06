Samsung's One UI 7 beta 3 begins to roll out in the UK with fixes and enhancements for Galaxy S24
Samsung is making waves in the tech world with the release of the third beta version of their One UI 7 software for Galaxy S24 phones. This update, based on the recently announced Android 15 operating system, is significant for the improvements and fixes it brings to Samsung's flagship devices.
Historically, Samsung has taken its time rolling out new Android updates, primarily because they heavily customize the software with their own One UI. This approach, while resulting in a unique user experience, often means delays for Samsung users eager to get their hands on the latest Android features. When Android 15 was announced in October 2024, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 would launch with their upcoming Galaxy S25 series. However, to the delight of many, they also announced a beta program for Galaxy S24 users, allowing them to experience the new software ahead of the official release.
The release of One UI 7 beta 3 is more about polishing and optimizing the software experience. For Galaxy S24 owners, it offers a glimpse into the future of Android on their devices, complete with Samsung's signature One UI customizations. It's an exciting time for Samsung fans, as the company continues to refine and enhance its software offerings.
The beta program, which began slightly later than anticipated, has now reached a significant milestone with the rollout of its third iteration. News of the beta 3 release first surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where a user highlighted its availability in the UK. Based on previous beta releases, it's highly probable that the update will also reach users in other regions, including the US, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea.
Beta 3 released in the UK @tarunvats33@theonecid@MaxJmbpic.twitter.com/6ucMfBnMw2— Robbie Rankin (@RobertR45967392) January 6, 2025
This latest beta version focuses on refining the user experience and addressing issues identified in earlier versions. Samsung has made notable improvements to scrolling within the app drawer, tweaked settings within the Game Booster feature, and resolved problems related to the quick panel, Nowbar, and lock screen. Additionally, they've enhanced the functionality of the Edge panel and implemented a host of other minor improvements.
From my perspective, this update is a positive sign. It demonstrates that Samsung is actively listening to user feedback and striving to improve its software. I'm particularly interested in seeing how these improvements translate to the final version of One UI 7 and what new features it might bring to the Galaxy S24 and future Galaxy devices.
