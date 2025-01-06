Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Samsung's One UI 7 beta 3 begins to roll out in the UK with fixes and enhancements for Galaxy S24

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Software updates Galaxy S Series
Image of a Galaxy S24 Ultra showing off One UI 7
Samsung is making waves in the tech world with the release of the third beta version of their One UI 7 software for Galaxy S24 phones. This update, based on the recently announced Android 15 operating system, is significant for the improvements and fixes it brings to Samsung's flagship devices.

Historically, Samsung has taken its time rolling out new Android updates, primarily because they heavily customize the software with their own One UI. This approach, while resulting in a unique user experience, often means delays for Samsung users eager to get their hands on the latest Android features. When Android 15 was announced in October 2024, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 would launch with their upcoming Galaxy S25 series. However, to the delight of many, they also announced a beta program for Galaxy S24 users, allowing them to experience the new software ahead of the official release.

The beta program, which began slightly later than anticipated, has now reached a significant milestone with the rollout of its third iteration. News of the beta 3 release first surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where a user highlighted its availability in the UK. Based on previous beta releases, it's highly probable that the update will also reach users in other regions, including the US, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea.


This latest beta version focuses on refining the user experience and addressing issues identified in earlier versions. Samsung has made notable improvements to scrolling within the app drawer, tweaked settings within the Game Booster feature, and resolved problems related to the quick panel, Nowbar, and lock screen. Additionally, they've enhanced the functionality of the Edge panel and implemented a host of other minor improvements.

The release of One UI 7 beta 3 is more about polishing and optimizing the software experience. For Galaxy S24 owners, it offers a glimpse into the future of Android on their devices, complete with Samsung's signature One UI customizations. It's an exciting time for Samsung fans, as the company continues to refine and enhance its software offerings.

From my perspective, this update is a positive sign. It demonstrates that Samsung is actively listening to user feedback and striving to improve its software. I'm particularly interested in seeing how these improvements translate to the final version of One UI 7 and what new features it might bring to the Galaxy S24 and future Galaxy devices.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless