Samsung's November update now rolling out to Galaxy S24 and S23 series

Samsung is gearing up for a busy month! Not only are they expected to launch the Android 15 and One UI 7.0 beta program soon, but they're also rolling out the November 2024 security update for their Galaxy devices starting with the Galaxy S24 phones and some older models, such as the S23 series. This update is packed with important fixes, addressing vulnerabilities in both the Android OS and Samsung's One UI.





The update tackles a whopping 38 vulnerabilities in the core Android OS, all labeled as high risk. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to access user data without permission, cause memory corruption, and lead to other serious issues. Additionally, the update addresses 13 vulnerabilities specific to Samsung's One UI.





Interestingly, the November patch also fixes a vulnerability affecting phones and smartwatches powered by certain Exynos chips. The chips affected are the following: 850, 980, 990, 1080, 1280, 1330, 1380, 1480, 2100, 2200, 2400, 9110, 9820, 9825, W920, and W930. This is a significant move, as it shows that Samsung is in fact committed to securing its devices across different hardware platforms.





The rollout of this crucial update began on November 4th, so it looks like Samsung is wasting no time in getting these fixes out to its flagship devices. Throughout the month, the update will gradually make its way to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets. As always, you can easily download the latest security update on your Galaxy device by heading to the "Settings" menu and then selecting "Software update."





One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24/S23 series is confirmed, as the Beta forum page has been created for it.



For Galaxy S24 and S23 series users that also want to get a taste of the next version of the operating system, Samsung is also reportedly launching the Android 15 and One UI 7 beta program this month — November 21st, to be specific. This will be a chance to try out Android 15 ahead of the official release, which is expected in January, right around "Unpacked."





That said, it's reassuring to see Samsung taking security seriously and promptly addressing these vulnerabilities on the current stable build. Staying up-to-date with security patches is crucial for protecting our personal data and ensuring the smooth operation of our devices.