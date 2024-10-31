Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates
Samsung Android 15 update
Android 15 is now available for Google Pixel and Vivo owners and the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system will probably roll out to Xiaomi users this month. Samsung is overhauling its user interface which sits atop Android and also changing the release schedule. That doesn't mean Galaxy owners will have to wait until 2025 for their first taste of Android 15.

Earlier this month, Samsung gave us the first sneak peek at Android 15-based One UI 7 and also said that it would officially be released alongside the Galaxy S25 next year. This is a departure from its previous practice of releasing new operating system updates for already-released devices before the year-end.

The company did say that the beta update would be released this year and apparently, it won't keep users of its top phones, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23, waiting until November 21 for the beta version.

According to images posted by X user Tarun Vats, beta forum pages have been set up on Samsung's Community website, hinting that the beta program is about to start. Samsung insider Ice Universe added that the beta program will kick off in around 15 days.

It's likely that the rollout will begin with the Galaxy S24.



One UI 7 is one of Samsung's biggest updates, with noticeable changes to the interface and design elements. It's also expected to bring a redesigned lock screen, revamped recents/overview screen, split Notification Panel and Quick Settings, redesigned battery icon, and new AI features. Many of the features appear to have been inspired by iOS.



It's possible that the beta update will be buggy, with the leaker Ice Universe saying that there are still many unresolved issues and software needs to be optimized further. This is to be expected with beta updates, which is why you may want to wait for the stable release next year if you can't stand an unpolished experience.

For the best experience, you will want to purchase the 16GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, according to Ice, as the phone's powerful chip will ensure a smooth experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Apple reports stronger than expected iPhone sales during the fiscal fourth quarter
Apple reports stronger than expected iPhone sales during the fiscal fourth quarter
WhatsApp introduces new "Lists" feature to help users organize chats
WhatsApp introduces new "Lists" feature to help users organize chats
Samsung working on ultra-slim Galaxy S25 that would launch before Apple's iPhone Air
Samsung working on ultra-slim Galaxy S25 that would launch before Apple's iPhone Air
ChatGPT gets a major search upgrade with its own search engine
ChatGPT gets a major search upgrade with its own search engine
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless