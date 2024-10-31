Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Android 15 is now available for Google Pixel and Vivo owners and the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system will probably roll out to Xiaomi users this month. Samsung is overhauling its user interface which sits atop Android and also changing the release schedule. That doesn't mean Galaxy owners will have to wait until 2025 for their first taste of Android 15.
The company did say that the beta update would be released this year and apparently, it won't keep users of its top phones, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23, waiting until November 21 for the beta version.
It's possible that the beta update will be buggy, with the leaker Ice Universe saying that there are still many unresolved issues and software needs to be optimized further. This is to be expected with beta updates, which is why you may want to wait for the stable release next year if you can't stand an unpolished experience.
For the best experience, you will want to purchase the 16GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, according to Ice, as the phone's powerful chip will ensure a smooth experience.
Earlier this month, Samsung gave us the first sneak peek at Android 15-based One UI 7 and also said that it would officially be released alongside the Galaxy S25 next year. This is a departure from its previous practice of releasing new operating system updates for already-released devices before the year-end.
According to images posted by X user Tarun Vats, beta forum pages have been set up on Samsung's Community website, hinting that the beta program is about to start. Samsung insider Ice Universe added that the beta program will kick off in around 15 days.
It's likely that the rollout will begin with the Galaxy S24.
One UI 7 is one of Samsung's biggest updates, with noticeable changes to the interface and design elements. It's also expected to bring a redesigned lock screen, revamped recents/overview screen, split Notification Panel and Quick Settings, redesigned battery icon, and new AI features. Many of the features appear to have been inspired by iOS.
The One UI 7 beta rollout reportedly kicks off in 15 days. | Image Credit - Ice Universe,
