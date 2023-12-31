Samsung to disseminate Galaxy S24 series Unpacked invites on January 2nd



For months we've been hearing that Samsung's initial 2024 Unpacked event will take place on January 17th. If you're new to the exciting world of mobile devices, your first thought might be "Who cares?" But the first Samsung Unpacked event of every year carries more weight because that is the event at which Samsung will introduce its latest Galaxy S flagship models.





Samsung has been moving the timeline up compared to earlier this year as the first 2023 Unpacked event took place on February 1st. By getting the wheels in motion earlier, Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, and Galaxy S24 models two additional weeks to challenge the latest iPhone and Pixel models compared to the time that the Galaxy S23 line had earlier this year. Samsung has been moving the timeline up compared to earlier this year as the first 2023 Unpacked event took place on February 1st. By getting the wheels in motion earlier, Samsung is rumored to release the+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 30th next year compared to the February 17th release date this year for the Galaxy S23 line. That will give Themodels two additional weeks to challenge the latest iPhone and Pixel models compared to the time that theline had earlier this year.





Galaxy S24 + will be the beneficiary of a larger display, a larger battery, and more RAM.



Epic, just like that! Join us at Unpacked in San José, California on January 17, 2024 10am PST. #SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/jHpqvNyVnK — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) December 30, 2023

There is speculation that media invitations for the first Unpacked 2024 event will be disseminated starting on January 2nd. An "X" leaker with the user name @MysteryLupin says that the unveiling will be held in San Jose, California with the festivities beginning at 10 am PST (which is 1 pm EST). As usual, the spotlight has been on the new Ultra model but this year the+ will be the beneficiary of a larger display, a larger battery, and more RAM.





A list of rumored AI features for the Galaxy S24 series recently revealed that the flagship line might feature AI processing for videos similar to the Pixel 8 Pro 's Video Boost. This will improve low-light performance for videos, reduce that horrid grainy look on some videos, and improve stability and exposure.





Other features will reportedly remove unwanted subjects from videos, and increase the size of borders on new and older photos. Another cool AI feature will supposedly take important information mentioned in a phone call and create an action list surrounding the tasks discussed on the call. Such tasks will be posted on a calendar app or added to a "to-do" list. Other features will reportedly remove unwanted subjects from videos, and increase the size of borders on new and older photos. Another cool AI feature will supposedly take important information mentioned in a phone call and create an action list surrounding the tasks discussed on the call. Such tasks will be posted on a calendar app or added to a "to-do" list. Live Translate will allow two people who speak different languages to engage in a conversational phone call.





The invitations for the January 17th Unpacked event should be arriving Tuesday and the tweet from @MysteryLupin reveals that Samsung will be heavily promoting the new AI features for its new flagship models.

