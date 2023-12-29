Samsung's new AI Live Translate will work on calls between Galaxy and non-Galaxy phones

Galaxy S24 flagship line will contain AI features and one of them is the Live Translate Call feature. According to Samsung has already announced that the upcomingflagship line will contain AI features and one of them is the Live Translate Call feature. According to Nikkei Asia , the feature, which will work with voice calls on the phone, will debut with support for English and Spanish before adding other languages such as Korean and Japanese. The feature will allow two people who speak different languages to engage in a conversational phone call as the words said by each caller are translated into the other's language in real-time.





Nikkei Asia discovered that the new feature will work even if someone with a Galaxy S24 series device is on a call with someone using a phone made by another company. What this means is that if you own a Galaxy S24 Ultra for example, you can talk to someone who not only speaks a different language but who also uses an iPhone or a Pixel or any other non-Samsung brand. Both parties will hear the conversation translated in real-time in their ears. The translation can also appear as text on a phone's screen.





The translations will take place with no lag compared to previous iterations of call-based translation apps which relied on the cloud thus causing slight delays between hearing the spoken words and receiving the translation. More powerful chips can allow the conversations to be translated instantly on-device. Samsung first announced its AI-based Live Translate Call feature back in November. It will use Samsung's Gauss generative AI model and the company's proprietary processors in order to provide the translations on-device.





Galaxy S24 series , recent speculation called for Besides having Live Translate capabilities available on the, recent speculation called for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to offer the same real-time language translation feature but will also allow face-to-face conversations to be translated. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to be released during the second half of next year. The Live Translate Call feature will work on the earbuds even when there is no internet connection.



