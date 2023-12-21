Leaked Galaxy S24 series spec sheet answers many of your questions about the upcoming flagship line

Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass took to his Threads account to post a leaked spec sheet for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series which is expected to be unveiled during the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17th. Since the spotlight has been on the Ultra model as usual, let's start with the top-of-the-line unit which will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution (1440p) and brightness of 2600 nits.





The primary camera will be backed by a 200MP image sensor ( rumored to be the ISOCELL HP2SX 200MP Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The primary camera will be backed by a 200MP image sensor (). The phone will be capable of recording up to 8K video and while 100x Space Zoom remains a "thing," Samsung says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature something called "Quad Telephoto" offering 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom. Thewill feature 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.





The 5000mAh battery returns and will charge the Galaxy S24 Ultra from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes. The device will feature a Titanium design, IP68 dust and water resistance, and of course, the built-in S Pen.









The Galaxy S24 + is getting a slightly larger screen than its predecessor with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The bigger surprise is that Samsung has upgraded the resolution to QHD+ (1440p) from FHD+ (1080p). The panel offers brightness measured up to 2600 nits. The primary camera will feature a 50MP sensor (believed to be the ISOCELL GN3 once again) and 8K video can be recorded. The middle child of the new flagship series will be capable of delivering 30x Space Zoom and will offer 2x and 3x "Dual Telephoto."





The Galaxy S24 + will sport 12GB of RAM and will be available with 256GB and 512GB of storage. The 4900mAh battery can also go from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes. The phone uses Armor Aluminum 2.0 and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.





As for the Galaxy S24 , the only specs different than the specs listed for the S24+ include the 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution (1080p) and 2600 nits of brightness. The Galaxy S24 will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and offered with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The 4000mAh battery will go from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.





These specs are for the U.S. variants of the Galaxy S24 line and show that all three models will be powered by the These specs are for the U.S. variants of theand show that all three models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor.





If the timeline rumors are correct, once the devices are unveiled on January 17th, pre-orders will be accepted starting on the same day. The phones could be released on January 30th.

