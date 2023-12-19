Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Recent leaks have started to paint a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung One UI 6.1 update, and the picture seems to be created by Artificial Intelligence. The update will probably debut with the Galaxy S24 series, expected next month, and it will bring a slew of new AI features, including Pixel 8’s AI wallpapers to Galaxy phones. Now, even more details have emerged.
Similar to the recent introduction on Snapchat+, users will be able to zoom out or expand image borders using AI. And there is an extra scoop – the tipster hints that AI will summarize your calls by extracting crucial information.
Post-call, AI will step in to process everything mentioned, suggesting actions like adding items to your calendar or to-do list or addressing other points discussed in the call. However, the big mystery remains: whether these new AI features will perform on the device or if the processing will take place in the cloud.
Tipster @BennettBuhner has already spilled the beans on One UI 6.1, and now, a list of new AI features, some exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, has surfaced on X (via Android Authority). It looks like the upcoming flagship series is in for a treat with AI processing for videos. According to the tipster, this will enhance low-light performance, reduce graininess, and improve stability and exposure.
One UI 6.1 Features for Galaxy S24 series!!!— BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 18, 2023
Galaxy S24 series will be so powerful, offering many new AI features, and some are EXCLUSIVE!!!
- AI features:
• (EXLUSIVE) AI processing for VIDEOS: This processing will improve low light performance, reduce grainienss, improve… pic.twitter.com/nVyyM99ip0
But wait, there is more on the video AI front. The tipster also suggests that Galaxy S24 users will have the power to erase subjects from videos with a simple selection. AI takes the reins, processing the entire video to make the selected subject disappear.
Rumors from the grapevine suggest that Samsung is set to amp up its keyboard with AI in One UI 6.1. Users might get the power to tweak the tone of their text and enjoy automatic translations between languages. As the rumored launch date for the Galaxy S24 series draws near, brace yourself for even more leaks and rumors. Stay tuned because if these speculations hold water, we are about to witness Samsung taking a deep dive into the realm of AI.
