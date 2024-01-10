For the first time, all three Samsung flagships will share battery saving feature
Back in August, leaker Ice Universe revealed that all three Galaxy S24 models will get Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays allowing the refresh rate to drop as low as 1Hz when static content, such as emails or texts, appears on the screen. By dropping the refresh rate down to 1Hz when possible, these phones will save on battery life. Previously, only the Ultra models used an LTPO panel.
Last year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ would drop down the refresh rate to 24Hz which doesn't save as much battery life as dropping to 1Hz. A rumored spec sheet published by WinFuture agrees with the leak revealed by Ice Universe five months ago. WinFuture also agreed with a rumored change that we noticed on the official U.S. Galaxy S24 series spec sheet leaked recently by one of the all-time great leakers, Evan Blass.
The spec sheet leaked by Blass showed that the 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S24+ is not only slightly larger than the 6.6-inch screen on the Galaxy S23+, but it also will have a higher resolution. Instead of the FHD+ (1080p) display used on the Galaxy S23+, the Galaxy S24+ will join the Galaxy S24 Ultra and feature a QHD+ (1440p) resolution display.
Samsung's U.S. Galaxy S24 spec sheet leaked by Evan Blass
All three Galaxy S24 models should be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.3, but per WinFuture, only the-top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with Wi-Fi 7 which was just introduced this week by the Wi-Fi Alliance with a transfer speed five times faster than the speed available with Wi-Fi 6E; the latter is what you'll find on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Lastly, the specs listed by WinFuture show that Ultra-Wideband (UWB) will be found on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
With UWB, items being tracked by Samsung's SmartTag2 will be easier to find since the direction and distance of the tracker will appear on the compatible Galaxy smartphone.
The new Galaxy S24 flagship series will be unveiled on January 17th starting at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Pre-orders will start the same day.
