For the first time, all three Samsung flagships will share battery saving feature

Back in August, leaker Ice Universe revealed that all three Galaxy S24 models will get Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays allowing the refresh rate to drop as low as 1Hz when static content, such as emails or texts, appears on the screen. By dropping the refresh rate down to 1Hz when possible, these phones will save on battery life. Previously, only the Ultra models used an LTPO panel.

The spec sheet leaked by Blass showed that the 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S24+ is not only slightly larger than the 6.6-inch screen on the Galaxy S23+, but it also will have a higher resolution. Instead of the FHD+ (1080p) display used on the Galaxy S23+, the Galaxy S24+ will join the Galaxy S24 Ultra and feature a QHD+ (1440p) resolution display.









All three Galaxy S24 models should be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.3, but per WinFuture, only the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with Wi-Fi 7 which was just introduced this week by the Wi-Fi Alliance with a transfer speed five times faster than the speed available with Wi-Fi 6E; the latter is what you'll find on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Lastly, the specs listed by WinFuture show that Ultra-Wideband (UWB) will be found on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

All threemodels should be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.3, but per WinFuture, only the-top-of-the-linewill come with Wi-Fi 7 which was just introduced this week by the Wi-Fi Alliance with a transfer speed five times faster than the speed available with Wi-Fi 6E ; the latter is what you'll find on theand+. Lastly, the specs listed by WinFuture show that Ultra-Wideband (UWB) will be found on the+ and