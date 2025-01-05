Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung promotes its Galaxy AI features over a variety of Galaxy devices.
If Ice Universe is right, Samsung is about to show Apple a thing or two about AI. The prolific leaker wrote in a recent tweet, "Samsung Galaxy S25 will tell Apple what leading AI is.
Many new AI functions of S25 have not been leaked so far, which is very surprising to me." Samsung has already said that its New Year's resolution is to become the leader in AI on mobile phones. Toward that goal, buyers of a Galaxy S25 series handset are rumored to receive a free Gemini Advanced trial.

Starting with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), which could end up powering every Galaxy S25 phone in all markets, Samsung has everything in place to make a statement about GalaxyAI with its 2025 flagship line. For security purposes, much of the AI activities handled by the Galaxy S25 line will stay on-device.

There is no reason for Samsung to pull any of the AI features it introduced last year such as Live Translate, photo editing, Note Assist, Interpreter, and Magic Compose. Samsung's resolution for 2025 combined with Ice Universe's tweet makes it sound as though Samsung has been working on some cool Galaxy AI features that are unrelated to anything that Google has come up with.

Tweet from leaker Ice Universe says that Samsung will soon be showing Apple what leading AI is all about. | Image credit-@UniverseIce

If Samsung really expects to show Apple what leading AI looks like, we should expect to see some exciting new AI tools introduced for the Galaxy S25 series. The 2025 flagship line will be unveiled during Sammy's next Unpacked event which should take place on January 22nd.

Samsung and Google have a lead over Apple when it comes to offering AI features on their smartphones. Apple has already released two batches of its Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 with another batch coming with iOS 18.4. If you wanted to sum up Apple's AI initiative in one word, it would be "underwhelming."

With Ice Universe noting that he is surprised at the lack of leaks about the upcoming new GalaxyAI features, we will either be hit with a deluge of such leaks over the next couple of weeks or get surprised during the upcoming Unpacked event. Either way, the tweet from Ice Universe sets the bar high and we look forward to seeing the new AI features that allow Samsung to meet the height of that bar.
