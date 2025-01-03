Samsung's New Year Resolutions include becoming an 'undisputed leader' in AI on phones
2024 is now behind us and it's safe to say it was definitely the year of AI on mobile phones. All tech giants are pushing in the direction of introducing a multitude of generative AI-powered features to their phones, and are underlining those as major selling points of new models.
Samsung is one of the leading companies to bet heavily on generative AI. The company worked in a collab with Google on the Galaxy AI suite, which was one of the major advertised points of the Galaxy S24 series. Features like Circle to Search were first made available on Galaxy devices.
It's possible that Samsung will continue building on Google's AI and tech. The company has not developed its own AI model for phones yet. However, it has plans to push in the direction of AI.
In November, Samsung revealed some details on how it approaches AI development. For example, it's working on implementing knowledge graph tech for faster and more accurate AI outputs.
Samsung's new blog post underlines the company's plans to establish itself as the leader in AI on mobile phones. The company will use a strategy called "Super Gap". The strategy is basically pushing more advanced technologies in areas where the company already has an advantage. This would result in a growing gap with competitors.
I really like the dedication Samsung is showing on generative AI. I am one of the people who find generative AI very fun and seriously useful, so any dedication from a company to growing its abilities is a plus in my book. Right now, Galaxy AI's main competitors or Google's Gemini and Apple's Apple Intelligence (which doesn't have all features rolled out anywhere).
Samsung is one of the leading companies to bet heavily on generative AI. The company worked in a collab with Google on the Galaxy AI suite, which was one of the major advertised points of the Galaxy S24 series. Features like Circle to Search were first made available on Galaxy devices.
However, Samsung is an ambitious company and now seems its planning to establish itself as the "undisputed leader in AI" by 2025.
It's possible that Samsung will continue building on Google's AI and tech. The company has not developed its own AI model for phones yet. However, it has plans to push in the direction of AI.
In November, Samsung revealed some details on how it approaches AI development. For example, it's working on implementing knowledge graph tech for faster and more accurate AI outputs.
Now, Jong-hee Han, Samsung's CEO and Vice Chairman, and Young-hyun, Head of Samsung Electronics DS Division, have confirmed Samsung's New Year resolutions for 2025.
Samsung's new blog post underlines the company's plans to establish itself as the leader in AI on mobile phones. The company will use a strategy called "Super Gap". The strategy is basically pushing more advanced technologies in areas where the company already has an advantage. This would result in a growing gap with competitors.
I really like the dedication Samsung is showing on generative AI. I am one of the people who find generative AI very fun and seriously useful, so any dedication from a company to growing its abilities is a plus in my book. Right now, Galaxy AI's main competitors or Google's Gemini and Apple's Apple Intelligence (which doesn't have all features rolled out anywhere).
If you're curious about where Galaxy AI currently stands, we compared them for you so check this Galaxy AI vs Gemini vs Apple Intelligence comparison.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: