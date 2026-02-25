Samsung silenced those who doubted the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s video capture in one move
Near the end of Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung dropped a bombshell that proved just how confident it is in the video capturing capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Using the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 was full of surprises and fun moments as Samsung announced the Galaxy S26 series and the world’s first built-in privacy display on a smartphone. And for those who doubted the video capturing capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung had a very special surprise planned.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra supports powerful videography features and formats, but the most heavily marketed capabilities still remain the AI enhancements. Galaxy AI is capable of drastically improving any scene that is being captured on the phone, upscaling it flawlessly and brightening up dark environments.
Galaxy S26 Ultra captured the entire event
Near the end of the event, it was revealed that all of Galaxy Unpacked 2026 was filmed and livestreamed on a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Similar to Apple announcing at the end of its events that they were recorded on a Pro model iPhone, Samsung basically just showed off how confident it is in its new phone.
AI enhancements and a new aperture
The rear cameras on the Galaxy S26 Ultra do a lot more than just looking pretty. | Image by PhoneArena
It also helps, of course, that the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a new, wider aperture on the rear. This lets more light hit the sensor and, in turn, provides the phone with more visual data to work with. With these new upgrades in hand, Samsung deemed the Galaxy S26 Ultra ready to film all of Galaxy Unpacked, and it did not disappoint.
