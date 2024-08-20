Samsung S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max AI processing fight will be epic
When Apple and Samsung historians write about this period, the 2024 flagship phone fights can easily be set in a chapter called the Great Artificial intelligence Battle of 2024. Samsung started it with the announcement of its Galaxy AI suite of functions in the S24 series, and then the WWDC brought Apple Intelligence to the fore.
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max fore, that is, as Apple Intelligence doesn't run on anything else for now, but the iPhone 16 series will change that situation by featuring the minimum amount of RAM required across the line, ready to take on the Galaxy S25 models.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 vs Apple A18 processor benchmarks
Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 16 series with new A18 chipsets that will reportedly allow for a significant boost in on-device AI calculations and machine learning. Ditto for Samsung and the Exynos 2500 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processors that are expected to power the Galaxy S25 series.
A cheaper Apple A18 Bionic done on the TSMC N3E process will eventually land in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the top-shelf A18 Pro on the N3P node may be powering the flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets.
