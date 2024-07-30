How does Galaxy AI's Live Translate work anyway?
By now, you're aware of the fact that the Galaxy S24 line is what brought along Galaxy AI: the set of artificially intelligent features that amazed the world with Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more. Galaxy AI also got Apple to finally come to their senses and make (some) progress in the AI field with their upcoming Apple Intelligence.
I've often wondered how such a thing is made possible – it must've been darn hard to plan and develop it! Samsung confirms my guessing with its latest detailed article on Galaxy AI and the trials and tribulations of the teams around the world behind the project.
So far, so good: the speech recognition does it thing, then the neural machine translation kick in, then the translated speech is spewed back to you via text-to-speech.
What do you do when the dialects enter the ring, though!?
For example, Samsung R&D Institute Vietnam (SRV) faced obstacles with automatic speech recognition models because Vietnamese is a language with six distinct tones. Tonal languages can be difficult for AI to recognize because of the complexity tones add to linguistic nuances. The team responded to the challenge with a model that differentiates between shorter audio frames of around 20 milliseconds.
Then, the Samsung R&D Institute in Poland had the "mammoth hurdle" of training neural machine translation models for a continent as diverse as Europe. Drawing on its extensive experience with projects in over 30 languages across four time zones, the Polish team successfully navigated the challenges of untranslatable phrases and managed idiomatic expressions that lack direct equivalents in other languages.
Creating a text-to-speech model was no small endeavor, since diacritics and guides for pronunciation are widely understood by native Arabic speakers but absent in writing. Using a sophisticated prediction model for identifying missing diacritics, the team successfully published a language model capable of understanding dialects and responding in standard Arabic.
Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore teamed up with the Vellore Institute of Technology to gather nearly a million lines of segmented and curated audio data, encompassing conversational speech, words, and commands. This collaboration provided students with hands-on experience on a real-world project and mentorship from Samsung experts. The extensive data collection enabled SRI-B to train Galaxy AI in Hindi, covering over 20 regional dialects along with their unique tonal inflections, punctuation, and colloquialisms.
Local linguistic insights were crucial for developing the Latin American Spanish model, reflecting the language's diversity and its varied user base. For instance, the word for "swimming pool" varies regionally, being "alberca" in Mexico, "piscina" in Colombia, Bolivia, and Venezuela, and "pileta" in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
Meanwhile, Samsung R&D Institute China-Beijing and Samsung R&D Institute China-Guangzhou partnered with Chinese companies Baidu and Meitu. They leveraged their experience with large language models, such as ERNIE Bot and MiracleVision, respectively. Consequently, Galaxy AI now supports both Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese, accommodating the primary modes of these languages.
Bahasa Indonesia is known for its extensive use of contextual and implicit meanings, which often depend on social and situational cues. To address this, researchers from Samsung R&D Institute Indonesia conducted field recordings in coffee shops and work environments, capturing authentic ambient noises that could distort input. This helped the model learn to extract essential information from verbal input, thereby enhancing the accuracy of speech recognition.
Homonyms are words with different meanings that are either homographs (words that have the same spelling) or homophones (words that have the same pronunciation), or both.
One of Galaxy AI's most impressive features is Live Translate – this one literally hears what the speaker is saying and then translates it into your language of preference. The feature arrived with 13 supported languages and recently, three more languages were added, for a total of 16.
I've often wondered how such a thing is made possible – it must've been darn hard to plan and develop it! Samsung confirms my guessing with its latest detailed article on Galaxy AI and the trials and tribulations of the teams around the world behind the project.
Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate perform three core processes: automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT) and text-to-speech (TTS).
Automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT) and text-to-speech (TTS) each require distinct sets of information for training. | Image credit – Samsung
How to solve the dialects challenge?
The Samsung R&D Institute from Jordan also didn't have an easy time adapting Arabic – a language spoken across more than 20 countries in about 30 dialects – for Galaxy AI.
Each language has a distinct set of qualities that pose challenges in creating an AI language model for it. Tones add to the complexity for tonal languages such as Vietnamese. | Image credit – Samsung
Conversations from coffee shops were also used
Japanese, with its limited number of sounds, has many homonyms that must be interpreted based on context. To tackle this challenge, Samsung R&D Institute Japan utilized Samsung Gauss, the company's internal large language model, to create contextual sentences with scenario-relevant words and phrases. This approach helped the AI model distinguish between different homonyms effectively.
AI is really complex – and I can't even imagine what the future holds in this particular field.
