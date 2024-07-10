Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung releases must see videos: Galaxy Ring; latest Foldables, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds

By
Samsung unpacked its latest devices this morning and has released a treasure trove of new video promos and advertisements for the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. You might start to see some of these videos appear on television during your favorite prime time shows and while watching sporting events.

Let's start with the Samsung Galaxy Ring since that is the device you might be the most interested in hearing about. Introducing Galaxy Ring is a 90 second video that starts with a message, "Welcome to the new era of AI-powered health. Wrapped around your finger." The video mentions features of the Galaxy Ring including "Effortless Health Tracking from day to night" and the Galaxy Ring will follow users' daily health cycles (Sleep, Heart Rate, Activity). Check out the video below.

Video Thumbnail


The companion video for the new device is an official unboxing of the Galaxy Ring. The ring is housed in a nice looking clear charging case and buyers receive a data cable. Besides the durable Titanium casing, the sensors on the Galaxy Ring include an Optical Bio-signal sensor, a Skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. The Galaxy Ring can go as long as seven days between charges and is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver.

Video Thumbnail



The Galaxy Ring might not be everyone's cup of tea. Perhaps the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 are more to your liking. The Introduction video for both foldables is done in the style of a "Who done it?" mystery onboard an airplane. The video cleverly mentions Google's Circle to Search feature, lets you know that the two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and introduces other new features including the AI-powered Note Assist for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With Note Assist, the phone translates handwritten notes into perfectly formatted typed notes. Add transcripts of recordings, ask Galaxy AI to present bullet points, and you have streamlined the learning process making yourself more knowledgeable and productive. Cool.

Video Thumbnail



Want to know what comes in the box with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6? Check out the next two videos. Both phones come with a Quick Start Guide, an ejection pin for SIM cards, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. The videos also introduce us to the color options to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Blue, Yellow, Mint, and Silver Shadow). Exclusive colors on Samsung.com include for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Video Thumbnail


Video Thumbnail


Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra today and from the introduction video, you can tell that it is aimed at those who are active. It is water resistant to 100 meters and the tagline says it all, "Wherever life takes you, make it Ultra." Immediately below that video is the official unboxing video for the Galaxy Watch revealing the Titanium White, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver color options, the Dynamic Lug System for changing bands, and the way the watch screen automatically goes into a red-hued Night mode in the dark.

Video Thumbnail




There are several more videos that you can watch below for the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and for specific features found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you have the time, check them all out!

Video Thumbnail


Video Thumbnail


