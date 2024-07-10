Samsung releases must see videos: Galaxy Ring; latest Foldables, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds

Pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Galaxy Ring since that is the device you might be the most interested in hearing about. Introducing Galaxy Ring is a 90 second video that starts with a message, "Welcome to the new era of AI-powered health. Wrapped around your finger." The video mentions features of the Galaxy Ring including "Effortless Health Tracking from day to night" and the Galaxy Ring will follow users' daily health cycles (Sleep, Heart Rate, Activity). Check out the video below.



Galaxy Ring . The ring is housed in a nice looking clear charging case and buyers receive a data cable. Besides the durable Titanium casing, the sensors on the Galaxy Ring include an Optical Bio-signal sensor, a Skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. The Galaxy Ring can go as long as seven days between charges and is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver.





Galaxy Ring might not be everyone's cup of tea. Perhaps the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 are more to your liking. The Introduction video for both foldables is done in the style of a "Who done it?" mystery onboard an airplane. The video cleverly mentions Google's Circle to Search feature, lets you know that the two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and introduces other new features including the AI-powered Note Assist for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.



With Note Assist, the phone translates handwritten notes into perfectly formatted typed notes. Add transcripts of recordings, ask Galaxy AI to present bullet points, and you have streamlined the learning process making yourself more knowledgeable and productive. Cool.







Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 ? Check out the next two videos. Both phones come with a Quick Start Guide, an ejection pin for SIM cards, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. The videos also introduce us to the color options to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Blue, Yellow, Mint, and Silver Shadow). Exclusive colors on Samsung.com include for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Crafted Black, White, and Peach.







Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra today and from the introduction video, you can tell that it is aimed at those who are active. It is water resistant to 100 meters and the tagline says it all, "Wherever life takes you, make it Ultra." Immediately below that video is the official unboxing video for the Galaxy Watch revealing the Titanium White, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver color options, the Dynamic Lug System for changing bands, and the way the watch screen automatically goes into a red-hued Night mode in the dark.







