 Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy

Anam Hamid
By
3
Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy
Samsung's last two Galaxy S series phones, the S20 and S21, didn't perform per expectation, so it must be a relief for the South Korean behemoth that its 2022 flagship, the Galaxy S22, is off to a good start. This happiness may be short-lived though as it appears that Samsung's game optimizing service (GOS) app has started jeopardizing sales volume.

GOS is not a new app but it attracted attention this year because Samsung had made it impossible for consumers to turn it off after the One UI 4 update. The app was meant to prevent Samsung phones and tablets from overheating during intense gaming sessions, but it was found to be limiting the performance of 6,800 non-gaming apps as well, such as Microsoft Office and LinkedIn.

On top of that, benchmarking apps which are used to assess and compare performance were not impacted by GOS, meaning they were overstating the performance capabilities of Samsung's devices.

The company responded by rolling out an update that lets you turn off GOS. Despite evidence to the contrary, it is still adamant that GOS only controlled the performance of gaming apps.

Some fans and authorities may pursue legal action against the company and benchmarking platform Geekbench has delisted four of its phones.

Korea Times reports that there are signs that the GOS controversy has dealt a blow to the popularity of the Galaxy S22 series, which is one of the best smartphone ranges of the year.

Mobile carriers in South Korea have raised their subsidies for S22 phones by up to 500,000 won (~$411) to boost sales, which means the base model is now retailing for nearly half the price it was at launch. Per a Samsung spokesperson, the amount of subsidies was jointly decided by the company and mobile carriers. He stopped short of acknowledging that the prices have been lowered because of the GOS saga, pointing instead to the state of the broader market.

The report quotes an anonymous official at a mobile carrier as saying that the GOS issue has indeed impacted demand for the S22 but added that there has not been a significant decline in sales volume. That seems to suggest that Korean carriers have proactively reduced the price to prevent the demand from slowing down substantially. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This extremely underrated phone deserves more recognition
by Victor Hristov,  0
This extremely underrated phone deserves more recognition
This Russia-linked spyware disguised as Android 'Process manager' app can track and record you
by Daniel Petrov,  0
This Russia-linked spyware disguised as Android 'Process manager' app can track and record you
LG's dead one year later: commercial failure or suicide in the name of weirdness?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
LG's dead one year later: commercial failure or suicide in the name of weirdness?
Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter
by Rado Minkov,  0
Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only
Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless