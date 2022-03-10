 Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Samsung Articles

Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Samsung rolls out the Galaxy S22 gaming performance update
After being pressed on its Galaxy S22 series performance throttling strategy and even having their scores taken down from the Geekbench database, Samsung promised to remedy the situation with a software update.

Well, that update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra as we speak, to address Samsung’s Games Optimization Service (GOS) feature that is used to throttle CPU and GPU performance while gaming.

Needless to say, the GOS controversy is done in order to find the right balance between power draw, thermal management, and battery life, but Samsung has apparently decided this has become too much of a public relations liability to continue the old ways.

The new Galaxy S22 line update that has been sent over the air in Korea basically ditches all limits in Samsung's Game Booster service that runs as part of its GOS enveloped while gaming, so you can get the full performance if so desired.


The changelog also lists a Game Performance Management Mode though this is hardly knew, and the only thing left now is to wait for the S22 performance boost update to hit U.S. models as well. We'd be curious to test how the update changes the score in the 3D gaming component of our battery life benchmark test. 

3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 10h 13 min
Google Pixel 6 Pro 4h 19 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5h 3 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 29 min
View all

As you can see, the S22 Ultra kills it in battery life while gaming, measuring up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max that managed to occupy the top place in our flagship phone battery life chart thanks to Apple's efficient marriage of in-house hardware and software.

Previously, we chalked the S22 series' exemplary battery life scores while gaming on the fact that we tested the Exynos 2200 version with the AMD graphics which certainly performed admirably as far as throttling is concerned given the more than 10 hours of gaming on a charge it was able to pull off. Now, however, in light of the GOS scandal, we can't wait to test if it's been the software or the hardware that returned those ten hours on a charge while gaming.

