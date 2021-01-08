Samsung is still making a lot of money despite barely improving its sales numbers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That means Samsung is making considerably more money on every product sold, which most likely includes smartphones. Then again, it's no big secret that memory chips and display panels are the tech giant's main growth drivers nowadays, with the handset division expected to post a new set of middling results when the full and detailed quarterly report comes out later this month.
Until then, it's worth pointing out that many analysts had expected Samsung to anticipate a slightly higher Q4 2020 profit score, but at the same time, the company's share price in Seoul earned a solid boost on Friday as a direct result of this earnings guidance.
All in all, Samsung shouldn't be too upset about the way it ended 2020, even though there's definitely plenty of room for improvement in 2021, especially in the smartphone market. To its credit, the company reacted quickly and wisely to the underwhelming sales results of the Galaxy Note 20 duo and the apparent success of Apple's iPhone 12 family, scheduling an unusually early S21 release widely predicted to put the chaebol's mobile division back on the right track.