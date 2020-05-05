Here's how you can save big on a cracked Samsung screen repair for a limited time





Every new high-end Galaxy handset released since then has been eligible for Premium Care enrollment , but only in the US and only at the time of your purchase directly from Samsung. While there's no word on any plans to change those requirements in the near future, folks who are already subscribed to the company's extended warranty program might be happy to hear about a rare and unexpected promotion set to run until June 1.





If your enlisted phone has a cracked screen, you will be able to get that fixed in exchange for a measly $29 for the next few weeks as long as you don't have a problem visiting your local authorized uBreakiFix repair shop. Don't worry, you can opt for curbside assistance and never leave your vehicle while taking full advantage of this special offer, with next business day delivery available for replacement devices.





On top of it all, Samsung promises technicians working on replacing the cracked screen on your Galaxy S or Note-series handset will wear gloves for the entire duration of the repair procedure, with all "work stations, tools, and countertops" undergoing frequent sanitation and disinfectants also used on your phone both when received and prior to returning it to you.





In case you're wondering, the $29 screen repair service fee is reduced from a regular charge of $99, although curiously enough, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold don't appear to qualify for this very cool discount. The list of eligible devices merely includes the Galaxy S20 , S20+, S20 Ultra, S10 5G, S10, S10e, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 9, and Note 8.





Keep in mind that Premium Care covers up to three repairs or replacements for accidental damage (including cracks, as well as drops and liquid spills), costing anywhere between $11.99 and $19.99 a month... if you remember to add the service to your cart before completing a Samsung.com order of a new flagship.